Fraser : School Gym Dedicated in Honor of Daniel Engelsma

12/03/2019 | 04:52pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraser School gymnasium was renamed on Nov. 26, 2019, in honor of Daniel Engelsma, former Board Member and long-time donor of Fraser.

The Engelsma Family Foundation granted the Fraser School and gym a generous donation, which will be used to build an indoor play structure, purchase sensory toys, and deliver ongoing education to Fraser School teachers. 

Fraser School provides early childhood education services through inclusive preschool, pre-K, and childcare programs in which children with typical needs and special needs learn, play, and grow together. Children from the school sang a special song for Engelsma and presented handprint flowers and a thank-you sign to him at the event.

Daniel Engelsma has a long connection to Fraser School. He once served as Fraser Board Chair, and hired current President and CEO Diane S. Cross during his term. At the dedication ceremony, Engelsma said, "When I started, the school only served a couple hundred children. Now, Fraser serves thousands of children and families each year. I'm so honored to be part of that tradition."

Cross said, "The Fraser School provides care for children who need more. We give them a great start so they can go on to have lifelong educational success."

Fraser is the Upper Midwest's premier provider of autism services and Minnesota's largest provider of early childhood mental health services. We provide healthcare, housing, education and employment services that help children, teens, adults and families with special needs reach their fullest potential, at every stage of life. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.

Contact:

Nancy Baldrica


VP, Chief Marketing & Development Officer


Nancy.baldrica@fraser.org


612-798-8355

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraser-school-gym-dedicated-in-honor-of-daniel-engelsma-300968675.html

SOURCE Fraser


© PRNewswire 2019
