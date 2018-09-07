Log in
Fraser and Neave : 100PLUS Active Sachets For National Athletes And SAM Members

09/07/2018 | 07:02am CEST
Malaysian national athletes competing abroad will be able to take the country's number one drink, 100PLUS, with them when they travel to these competitions.

This was made possible with the introduction of the new non-carbonated 100PLUS Active sachets.

100PLUS handed over the 100PLUS Active sachets to the National Sports Council for the national athletes to use during the forthcoming competitions abroad, including in Jakarta.

100PLUS is presently a sponsor of the National Sports Council.

NSC director-general, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi received the sachets from Engku Isyamuddin Tuan Losin, Sponsorship and Activation Manager, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd.

F&N Consultant, Datuk Kamal Harun was on hand to witness the handing over.

Earlier in the week, 100PLUS also provided the 100PLUS Active sachets to the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia.

The sachets, packed with 15 grams of 100PLUS Active powder, have made it very convenient for national athletes to take their favourite beverage with them on their travels.

'As a sponsor of the National Sports Council, we provide 100PLUS for the athletes. Now, with the availability of 100PLUS in sachets, we decided to offer it to the athletes for use when they travel. We want to ensure our national athletes are still able to enjoy what they like even when they are overseas. This is important as our athletes will have the peace of mind as they know exactly what they are consuming,' said Engku Isyamuddin.

100PLUS is the recommended drink of the National Sports Council.

100PLUS is a strong and loyal supporter of sports in the country. They currently sponsor the Malaysian Football League, the Football Association of Malaysia, Badminton Association of Malaysia, the Ministry of Education-organised Liga KPM and many other events and sports bodies.

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 05:01:02 UTC
