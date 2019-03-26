Fraser and Neave : 100PLUS Rehydrates Racers at Paris Semi Marathon 2019

100PLUS is pleased to be appointed at the official Isotonic drink supplier for the Paris Semi Marathon 2019 which took place in the streets of the French capital on 10th March 2019. The event which saw a participation of more than 33000 racers is seen as one of the most popular event of the sporting calendar and 2nd largest marathon in France.

100PLUS was launched in France in May 2018, making it the first carbonated isotonic drink available in the country. The launch exemplifies F&N's commitment to expanding its exports by penetrating into new overseas markets to meet the rising demand for sports drink in Europe. Of present, 100PLUS is now available in the ethnic market of Paris which includes Tang Freres and Amazon France.