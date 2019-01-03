Log in
Fraser and Neave : 100PLUS Renews Contract With Chong Wei

01/03/2019 | 09:14am CET
PUTRAJAYA - The relationship between 100PLUS, the country's No.1 isotonic beverage, and Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, three-time Olympic silver medallist and former World No.1, will continue until 2020. ​​

Chong Wei, who revealed earlier last month his intention to resume playing badminton competitively, has been a 100PLUS Brand Ambassador since 2009. Over the years, a strong bond has developed between Chong Wei and 100PLUS which has resulted in a highly successful partnership. ​​

'Chong Wei is a badminton icon, not just in Malaysia, but around the world. His decision to play on after all that he has gone through is truly remarkable and certainly an inspiration to everyone,' said Leong Wai Yin, the 100PLUS Marketing Manager. ​​

'We believe in Chong Wei and will continue supporting him. On this note, I am pleased to announce today that we have extended our partnership with Chong Wei for another year until 2020,' added Wai Yin at a signing ceremony that was also attended by BAM General Manager, Michelle Chai. The function was also attended by Graham Lim, Vice-President, Marketing - F&N Beverages Marketing. Chong Wei's contract expires early next year. ​​

Today's signing ceremony forms part of F&N's week-long 135th anniversary celebrations that are being held at the IOI Mall in Putrajaya. Over the last two days, Khairul Hafiz Jantan, the KL SEA Games 100-metres gold medallist, and Goh Jin Wei, Malaysia's first-ever Youth Olympics gold medallist and World Junior champion, were involved in the activities here. ​​

Yesterday, 100PLUS extended their contract with Jin Wei for another two years. Like Chong Wei, Khairul and Jin Wei are also 100PLUS Brand Ambassadors Over the years, 100PLUS has sponsored numerous sports events and activities throughout the country. 100PLUS presently sponsors associations and agencies like the Badminton Association of Malaysia, Football Association of Malaysia and National Sports Council. ​​

Among the events sponsored by 100PLUS are the 100PLUS National Junior Badminton Circuit, 100PLUS National Junior Inter-state Team, Malaysian Open and Malaysian Masters badminton, Malaysian Football League, Malaysia Cup, KL Marathon, Putrajaya Ironman, Maybank Championship Malaysia, Eurasia Cup golf and 100PLUS SAM Awards. Last year, 100PLUS was the Official Isotonic beverage for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and Asean Para Games 2017. 100PLUS is the Official Hydration Partner of the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup. ​​

100PLUS is one of the leading brands under the F&N flagship in Malaysia. It is produced and distributed by F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, the largest soft drinks distributor and manufacturer in Malaysia. ​​

100PLUS is the first isotonic beverage to be launched in Malaysia. It is a thirst-quenching, caffeine-free isotonic drink specially formulated to help restore what the body has lost during physical exertion and rehydrate the body to its optimal hydration balance. Its unique formula combines fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes for quick and efficient absorption of fluids into the body. ​​

​For more information, please log on to www.100plus.com.my​

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:13:01 UTC
