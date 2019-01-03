Fraser and Neave : F&N Unveils Full Cream Condensed Milk In New Innovative Packagings To Commemorate 135th Anniversary

Putrajaya - Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) commemorated its 135th anniversary celebration this year with the introduction of its Full Cream Condensed Milk - Milk Stix and Squeeze Tube, the brand's new innovative products that are expected to change the way Malaysians consume their favourite full cream condensed milk, either at home or even when they are on the go.

The F&N Full Cream Condensed Milk - Milk Stix and Squeeze Tube, Malaysia's first full cream sweetened condensed milk in such packagings, showcased F&NHB's R&D capabilities and are part of the offerings to be introduced by the Group this month, following its focus on developing innovative products to meet the customers' ever-changing taste and preference.

Carefully curated and packaged for customer enjoyment and made with milk imported from New Zealand, consumers can now enjoy the sweetness and goodness of F&N's famous milky and buttery condensed milk on the go, anytime and anywhere as they are packed in hygienic packaging formats, easy to open, consume and handle.

The new Squeeze Tube and Milk Stix, are high in calcium and Vitamins A, B1 and D3, are excellent sources of protein, and are available in three flavours, F&N's signature full cream milk, chocolate and strawberry.

The two new products were unveiled at the launch of the 'F&N 135th Anniversary Fiesta', a five-day on-ground event to reward and share the Group's gratitude towards its customers for their unwavering support to the F&N brand for the past 135 years.

Speaking at the event, F&NHB Chief Executive Officer, Lim Yew Hoe said that F&N is a household name that is trusted by generations of Malaysians and the brand has stayed true to its heritage by offering consumers with the right product for every occasion.

'The introduction of the F&N Full Cream Condensed Milk - Milk Stix and Squeeze Tube is timely, in response to consumers' hectic lifestyle and marks a milestone for F&N with the sole purpose of providing our customers with the best, new and creative ways to make their lives easier and simpler,' he added.

The two latest additions to F&N's portfolio of 20 well-loved products work wonders by simply applying the milk to enhance the taste of beverages or to enjoy its sweet goodness for baking and making ice-cream, or as a spread or toppings for anything from waffles and pancakes to puddings and pies.

Commenting on the 'F&N 135th Anniversary Fiesta', Lim said that the event aimed at reflecting F&N's motto of 'Pure Enjoyment' and 'Pure Goodness' by sharing the full F&N experience through different aspects of its brand: 'Hydration', 'Indulgence', 'Wellness', and 'Dairies'.

'Since our humble beginnings in 1883, we have continued to offer 'Pure Enjoyment and Pure Goodness' to our customers that enable us to become a cultural institution in Malaysia. It is indeed a very special occasion as our company turns 135 this year. It has been an incredible journey full of opportunities and challenges, and we are excited moving forward.

'We sincerely hope that together with the launch of the new F&N Full Cream Condensed Milk - Milk Stix and Squeeze Tube, we will continue to bring innovation and change into your homes, without compromising on taste, nutrition and health,' said Lim.

The 'F&N 135th Anniversary Fiesta' runs from December 5 to 9, 2018 at the IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from 10.00am-10.00pm daily. During the fiesta, Malaysians from all walks of life can look forward to a plethora of fun and interactive activities including cooking demos using F&N products, teh tarik performances, competitions, games, samplings of F&N's latest products and performances by finalists of TV3's 33rd Anugerah Juara Lagu. Members of the public can also purchase their favourite F&N products at special rates and win exciting prizes by participating in various competitions and games at the event.

F&NHB had recently organised the F&N 135th Anniversary Fiesta contest from October 1 to November 30, 2018, offering RM1.35 million worth of prizes as an introduction to its 135th anniversary celebrations. Ten finalists from the contest will go through some challenges in the 'F&N 135th Anniversary Contest Grand Finale Challenge', on the final day of the fiesta on December 9, 2018 and the Grand Prize Winner will win a 1.35kg 916 gold emblem worth RM300,000. The other nine will not go home empty handed as they will walk away with a 135g 916 gold coin worth RM30,000 each.

The F&N Full Cream Condensed Milk Squeeze Tube is available in 180g for all three flavours at RM6.80 per tube while the Full Cream variant of the Milk Stix in pouch format is sold at RM7.80 at leading retail outlets including mini markets, supermarkets and hypermarkets from mid December. Now, consumers can enhance the taste of their meals and beverages for that treasured taste moments with F&N.