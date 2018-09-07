Log in
Fraser and Neave : F&NHB Launches RM90.5 Million Aseptic Cold-Filling Line

09/07/2018
Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) has launched its RM90.5 million Aseptic Cold-Filling line for Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, which uses thinner and lightweight containers and reduce the use of PET resin packaging material by 40 per cent.

Located at F&NHB's Shah Alam facility, the state-of-the-art technology line produces at high speeds with a maximum capacity of 720,000 bottles daily, enabling F&NHB to increase its bottle production at the Shah Alam plant by 10 per cent or 6.5 million cases (each case is equivalent to 24 PET bottles) annually.

F&NHB Chairman Y.A.M. Tengku Syed Badarudin Jamalullail recently officiated the launch of Aseptic Cold-Filling line, together with the Group's Board of Directors, Senior Management team and project team.

According to F&NHB Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lim Yew Hoe, the line will contribute significantly towards the Group's goal of delivering fresher, cutting-edge products with higher nutritional value and enhanced taste to meet the ever-changing consumer demands.

'With the Aseptic Cold-Filling line's advanced hygienic design in filling and packaging, we are able to reduce waste and minimise our carbon footprint, which strengthen our commitment to sustainability. The PET bottle segment presents tremendous growth potential for the ready-to-drink beverages market in Malaysia and the launch of our latest facility will undoubtedly solidify our leadership position and increase our sales in the long run,' said Mr. Lim.

The line is able to maintain a sterile environment within the aseptic chambers for 156 consecutive hours, equating to less production downtime and eliminating microbial contamination.

Hence, consumers can look forward to more hygienic and fresher products that preserve their natural flavour and nutritional value. Due to the ambient filling, the line helps extend product shelf life and offers flexibility in bottle design. These benefits allow F&NHB to create a safer, cleaner and more efficient supply chain process as the Group continues to explore innovative ways to provide new offerings in the near future.

The Aseptic Cold-Filling line has begun producing 100PLUS ACTIVE 1L, F&N SEASONS tea range and OYOSHI since March 2018.

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 05:01:02 UTC
