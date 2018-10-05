Log in
Fraser and Neave : F&NHB Wins BestBrands in FMCG – Dairy Products Award At The Brandlaureate World Halal Best Brands Awards 2018

10/05/2018 | 05:08am CEST

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd bagged the award for BestBrands in FMCG - Dairy Products award at the inaugural The Brandlaureate World Halal Best Brands Awards 2018 Gala Dinner held at The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on 27th September 2018.

The Brandlaureate World Halal Best Brands Awards 2018 recognises strong and great halal brands in their respective categories and their commitment to halal as the way forward in business. ​​

To achieve halal status, brands need to undergo strict processes to comply with stringent criteria set by JAKIM. The accolade is a testament of F&NHB's commitment to being a recognizable halal beverage company in the region while impacting communities with positive brand attributes.

F&NHB Chairman Y.A.M. Tengku Syed Badarudin Jamalullail was present at the event to receive the award.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 03:07:03 UTC
