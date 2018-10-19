Fraser and Neave : Overwhelming Response For Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018

Seberang Perai, Penang - Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018, held for the second time this year, has received an astounding response when it amassed a record 114,759.21kg of recyclables, which was more than double the total collection of last year's first ever campaign of 54,090.75kg.

Co-organised by Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018 attracted 52 pre-schools as well as primary and secondary schools in the Seberang Perai district. The increased number of participating schools in the second edition of the campaign, from 38 schools last year, exemplified a greater awareness of the importance of good recycling habits among school children in Seberang Perai over the past two years.

Held from January 1 to September 30, 2018, Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018 was supported by the Penang Education Department, Penang Department of Environment and Tetra Pak (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. with the goal of nurturing students to take ownership and responsibility for environmental protection at a young age, based on the 8R philosophy of Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Re-gift, Recover and Recycle.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Cariessa Goh, Corporate Affairs Manager, F&NHB said that the nine-month school recycling campaign not only helped the students to unleash their inner environmentalists but also to explore their creative side.

'The campaign enabled the students to learn the right way of disposing waste which will greatly help reduce the amount of rubbish going into landfills in Seberang Perai and to express their imagination through the most creative 'Recycling Corner' and the beverage carton upcycling contests,' she added. Goh stated that Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018 complemented the Penang State's efforts in creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly integrated solid waste management system, in tandem with the 'Cleaner, Greener, Healthier and Safer Penang' initiative.

'A recent report showed that Penang recorded the highest recycling rate in Malaysia at 38 per cent, exceeding the national recycling rate of 21 percent. The recycling rate of Seberang Perai also increased from 22 per cent in 2008 to 43.25 per cent in 2017. We are confident that we can achieve a higher recycling rate in the future if we continue to work together toward greater success,' Goh added.

The campaign encouraged participating schools to collect the highest amount of recyclable materials including paper, aluminium, plastics, beverage cartons and e-waste per student in each school. This year's campaign saw the participation of pre-schools for the first time whereby two pre-schools as well as 25 primary and 25 secondary schools battled it out to accumulate the highest recyclable materials collected per head in each school to win RM29,660 in cash prizes.

Last year's second-place winner, SMK Kepala Batas took the crown in the secondary school category with 10.6kg of recyclable items per student, winning a cash prize of RM1,400. SABK Al Madrasah Al Khairiah Al Islamiah dropped one spot to second place this year after collecting 9.2kg of recyclables and went home with RM1,300. Meanwhile, SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah maintained its third position with a collection of 6.1kg of recyclables and won RM1,200.

Meanwhile, SJKC Kuang Yu led the way in the primary school category with 41.8kg in recyclable materials per student and won a cash prize of RM1,400. Sekolah Pendidikan Khas Harapan PEKTAS (SPU) became RM1,300 richer when they won second place after collecting 21.0kg of recyclables while SJKC Chin Hwa grabbed the third spot with a collection of 17.2kg of recyclables, taking home RM1,200.

In the pre-school category, Pra SK Kebun Sireh collected 2.0kg of recyclable items per student to take first place, winning a cash prize of RM500. Pra SK Juara was named the runner-up with a collection of 0.5kg of recyclables and took home RM400.

Four special awards were handed out to schools that collected the highest amount of aluminium, plastics, beverage cartons and e-waste in each category. Pra SK Juara (pre-school), SJKC True Light (primary) and SMK Kepala Batas (secondary) were named winners of the plastics category.

Pra SK Juara achieved a double win when it also topped the aluminium segment in the pre-school category. Meanwhile, SJKC Kim Sen and SMK Sri Muda topped the aluminium segment in the primary and secondary school categories respectively. SJKC Kg Jawi collected the highest amount of beverage cartons in the primary school category while SMK Poko Sena won the secondary school category. SJKC Kwang Hwa BW topped the primary school category for collecting the biggest amount of e-waste while SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah led the secondary school category in the same segment. Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018 also organised the most creative 'Recycling Corner' and beverage carton upcycling contests in the primary and secondary school categories. SK Kebun Sireh and SMK Dato' Onn were rewarded for their artistic skills in creating the most creative 'Recycling Corner' in the primary and secondary school categories respectively. Meanwhile, Belinda Yau Xin Yee from SJKC Boon Beng won the beverage carton upcycling contest in the primary school category for creating a multi-purpose rack from drink cartons. In the secondary school category, Nurul Annisa Adlina Binti Mohd Adli Kazman from SMK Permatang Tok Jaya developed a stationery case to win the beverage carton upcycling contest.