Fraser and Neave : ‘F&N Go Green++ One Child, One School Bag' Brings Smiles To Children In Need

The 'F&N Go Green++ Program' successfully achieved another milestone when it managed to raise RM27,905.53 by selling 76,356kg of recyclable items at recycling centres across the country. ​This led to the birth of the 'F&N Go Green++ One Child, One School Bag' project which aimed at helping underprivileged children kickstart the new school year.

Held from November to December 2018, the 'F&N Go Green++ One Child, One School Bag' project empowered employees to give back to the community at eight regions that F&NHB operates nationwide by using the funds raised form the 'F&N Go Green++ Program' to purchase school bags and basic school supplies for 376 underprivileged children.

F&NHB Chief Executive Officer, Lim Yew Hoe commended the employees' hard work and dedication in supporting underprivileged children of the community to start the new academic year with brand new school bags and essentials such as stationery and other learning supplies.

'It is deeply heartening to see how the F&N family banded together to voluntarily help equip the underprivileged children with new school bags and necessary school supplies to learn as they returned to school. I am truly thankful and humbled by our employees' generosity, passion and compassion in giving back to the communities in which we operate. I hope that our contribution will help ease the financial burden of the families and motivate the children to get excited about heading back to school.

'Every child should have access to tools that can help them thrive in school. We do not want these children to feel left out due to their socio-economic backgrounds. They deserve support and access to learning resources just like any other children. As an organisation that has become part of the fabric of life of everyday Malaysians, F&NHB has always been committed to addressing issues affecting the local community and improving their lives in order to shape a better society for the future. We will continue to support the less fortunate and empower the younger generation to pursue their ambitions and live a fuller life,' Lim added.

During the 'F&N Go Green++ One Child, One School Bag' project, employees select an orphanage or underprivileged community in their respective locations for the initiative and were each given RM1,000 to purchase basic necessities for every chosen home or community, in addition to the school bags.

F&N employees also had the opportunity to play a personal role in the project by adopting the school bags given to the children and fill each bag with special gifts such as toiletries and books or more school supplies worth up to RM50 per bag, at their own expense. Employees who contributed also attached a personalized note to the bag for the child that they were giving to.

During the distribution of bags to the selected orphanages or underprivileged communities, employees also spent quality time with the children by organising fun and interactive activities such as games and singing Christmas carols, and treated them to scrumptious meals during their visits.

Besides that, F&N contributed RM5,000 worth of equipment to the Sea Turtle Research Unit (SEATRU) of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) from sales of reusable straws during the 'F&N Go Green++ Program' to help the unit build an outdoor classroom to educate students and visitors on marine conservation particularly the protection of sea turtles in the country.

'As a socially and environmentally-responsible organisation, F&NHB is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the Group's business operations which involves our core packaging materials of PET plastic bottles, aluminium cans and Tetra Pak materials. The success of the 'F&N Go Green++ Program' and the 'F&N Go Green++ One Child, One School Bag' project has prompted us to continue promoting environmental sustainability for future generations and the welfare of the less fortunate children especially in providing education support to them,' said Lim.