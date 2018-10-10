Frasers Property : Berwick Waters’ Grand Prix Park gets the tick with families

Berwick Waters' Grand Prix Park gets the tick with families

Hundreds attend launch event to enjoy fun in the sun

MELBOURNE, 10 OCTOBER 2018

Grand Prix Park at Frasers Property Australia's Berwick Waters community got a big thumbs up from families at a special launch event on Saturday, 6 October.

Hundreds of residents, including youngsters on bikes, trikes and scooters turned out for the event, enjoying their first blast around the park's Grand Prix inspired bike track, playground and picnic facilities in perfect weather.

Hungry crowds were kept well fed with food trucks and a sausage sizzle courtesy of the Berwick Scouts while children stayed entertained with a jumping castle and face painting station.

Sarah Bloom, General Manager - Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says the day was a great success.

"Creating an outdoor space that would really capture children's imagination and encourage them to get outdoors and be active was one of the aims of Grand Prix Park so it was encouraging to see so many children enjoying the track," Ms Bloom says.

"The sunshine certainly helped make the day a real family-centred celebration and I think it was a great opportunity for residents to see what an asset the park will be for them and the wider community."

The park has been built in the community's College Green precinct and is open to Berwick Waters' residents and the wider area, with a variety of play and leisure spaces for children and adults.

The track weaves through different 'experiences', from a race through the 'Black Forest' zone based on the famous Hockenheim F1 track in Germany's Rhine Valley, to a snake run zooming down the grassy hills in the northern reaches, and adrenaline-pumping dips across the start/finish line.

The sprawling park also features a communal space for BBQs and picnics, grassy slopes overlooking the track, informal nature trails through existing trees and sensory plants, pedestrian paths and grassed kick-about spaces.

Frasers Property team members were on-hand on the day to field inquiries from potential new residents, keen to learn more about upcoming purchasing opportunities at the growing community.

Located 50km south-east of Melbourne, Berwick Waters is a joint venture between Frasers Property Australia and Mondous Property Australia and is located in Clyde North.

On completion, Berwick Waters will feature more than 50ha of parks and open spaces for residents, with plans for 9km of shared bike paths and walking trails.

The Berwick Waters sales office is at 2 Viewbank Road, Clyde North, and is open daily from 11am to 5pm. Call 13 38 38 or visitwww.berwickwaters.com.aufor more information

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. We've been creating memorable places in Australia since 1924. Our current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about FPA, visit www.frasersproperty.com.au

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" or the "Company"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Company is organised around five asset classes with total assets of approximately S$32 billion as at 30 June 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Its well-established hospitality business owns and / or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging on its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit www.frasersproperty.com

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Communication

Karina Grift / Senior Consultant T +61 419 899 311

E karina_grift@wisemcbaron.com.au