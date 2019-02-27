Frasers Property : Blacktown's brightest Holi Festival comes to Fairwater

Blacktown's brightest Holi Festival comes to Fairwater

Fun for everyone during Hindu Festival of Colour

 Traditional throwing of colours in safe play zone

 Plenty of entertainment for everyone

 Fairwater Holi Festival on Sunday, March 10 from 11am - 4pm

SYDNEY, 28 FEBRUARY 2019

The Fairwater community at Blacktown will be awash in a sea of colour when Frasers Property Australia hosts a traditional Holi Festival this month.

Fairwater Holi Festival will be held by the lake at Fairwater Park off Richmond Road at Blacktown from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, March 10 and entry is free.

The alcohol-free event celebrates the Hindu spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colour, and will include a traditional throwing of coloured powders that are known as 'gulal.'

Family and friends are traditionally doused in the powders to celebrate love, peace and happiness during the festival, which originated in India but is now celebrated by Hindu communities throughout the world.

The ancient Hindu festival dates to the 4th century and was traditionally held on the first day of spring to celebrate fertility, colour and love, as well as good versus evil.

It is based on various mythologies including the story of Radha and Krishna, who were in love but had different skin colours, so Krishna's mother suggested dousing Radha in coloured paint.

A special dry play zone will be set up at the Fairwater event for festivalgoers to shower their loved ones in colour, spreading love and happiness while enjoying the non-stop music performed by Bollywood DJ Bali. To take part register here www.eventbrite.com.au/e/blacktowns-brightest-holi-tickets-56539740887.Please note attendees cannot bring their own colours to the festival for safety reasons.

As with any good party, the Fairwater Holi Festival will also feature plenty of entertainment for the whole community, including traditional Henna, delicious food and drink including Indian food stalls and special Holi sweet treats. There will also be entertainment by the Indian Link Radio Jockeys and the youngest visitors will be kept busy with face-painting, jumping castles and Thomas the Tank Engine rides around the park. The Fairwater Holi Festival is just one of the many events planned for Fairwater this year to help residents strengthen ties with their community and each other.

Dino Carulli, Sales & Marketing Director - Residential NSW, Frasers Property Australia says the Fairwater Holi Festival is an opportunity for residents and the wider Blacktown community to come together for a fun-filled day of celebration. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

"The Holi Festival is celebrated all over the world and we are thrilled to bring this colourful event to Fairwater," says Mr Carulli.

"More than 1,000 residents from different cultural backgrounds now call Fairwater home and we are pleased to be hosting community events such as these which bring people together and give them a taste of other cultures."

A wide variety of homes to suit all budgets are now for sale at Fairwater, including two-bedroom terrace-style homes for $668,000 and a variety of townhomes featuring two, three and four bedrooms which range in price from $675,000 to $853,000.

Fairwater is set on a 38-hectare former golf course and features more than nine hectares of open space and picturesque surrounds, including lakes and ponds, boardwalks, walkways and pramways, a playground and learn-to-ride bike track.

The Fairwater Display Village and Sales Centre is open 11am to 4pm, seven days a week. Visit www.fairwaterliving.com.au or call 13 38 38 for information.

