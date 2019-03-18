Frasers Property : Convenience of town centre lures couple to Ed.Square

Convenience of town centre lures couple to Ed.Square

Onsite shopping centre appeals to young buyers

SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2019

Natalie Sithisin and Eugene Dictado are already living at Edmondson Park but decided to check out Ed.Square, Frasers Property Australia's new masterplanned community taking shape adjacent to the Edmondson Park train station.

The young couple had no plans to move from the new estate where they had built a house less than two years ago but were intrigued by the new Ed.Square mixed-use community a few kilometres away.

Their friends had purchased a home in another Frasers Property community, Fairwater at Blacktown, and Natalie and Eugene were aware of Frasers Property's reputation for quality-built homes.

"We literally went to Ed.Square just to have a look. I didn't have any intention to buy at all," explains Natalie.

But once they arrived at the Ed.Square sales office and display village, Eugene fell in love with the masterplan for the new community. He especially liked the idea of living close to a thriving town centre where everything they needed would be within walking distance to their home.

"Seeing the commercial development side of it and the shops really appealed to Eugene. He liked being close to the town centre and being able to walk to everything, instead of having to get in the car and drive," says Natalie, who will benefit from the connectivity provided by the on-site train station.

"I catch the train to all over Sydney for work and now I have to drive to Ingleburn train station and park before catching the train," she says. "Soon, I will be able to walk from our new home to Edmondson Park train station."

They purchased a four-bedroom townhome in Hampton Corner and Natalie says having researched property prices in other parts of Sydney, it represents excellent value for money.

She says buying a townhome has taken the hard work out of the building process and she is able to choose the finishes based on the display homes they inspected, making the whole process simpler than when they built their first home, which was a complicated process.

Their townhome is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2020, which will coincide with the opening of the first stage of the Ed.Square Town Centre, and they are excited about the new lifestyle they will be able to enjoy living at Ed.Square.

"The on-site facilities and the shops are definitely what drew us to Ed.Square," says Natalie. "It will be great to just walk wherever we want to go."

Ed.Square will comprise over six hectares of open space and a variety of home styles and floorplans across 992 apartments and 892 terraces and townhouses. A 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre is set to become an architectural landmark, the epicentre from which the village will expand into the streets and laneways that will flow into parks and bushland.

Ed.Square Town Centre will provide a shopping, dining and entertainment precinct incorporating an Eat Street, fresh food market place, Event Cinemas, childcare centre, waterplay area, healthcare facilities and Coles supermarket.

The first Ed.Square residents are expected to move into their new homes in the second half of 2020, which will coincide with the completion of the first stage of Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ed.Square will be serviced by convenient bus and train links to Parramatta and Sydney CBD, with easy access to Sydney's main roads and Western Sydney Airport close by. It is a 45-minute train journey from Edmondson Park railway station to Central Station.

For further information or to register your interest in Ed.Square, phone Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.EdSquare.com.au.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. We've been creating memorable places in Australia since 1924. Our current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about FPA, visit frasersproperty.com.au

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$33 billion as at 31 December 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Communication

Trudy Wise

T +61 418 220 028

E trudy_wise@wisemcbaron.com.au