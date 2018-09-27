Frasers Property : Downsizer finds her new home at Tailor’s Walk

Downsizer finds her new home at Tailor's Walk

Great value means money left over for investment property

SYDNEY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

Marion Downey spent 19 years living in Randwick before the decision to downsize led her to Frasers Property Australia's new masterplanned community Tailor's Walk at Botany.

Ms Downey doesn't plan to retire for about five to seven years but was eager to plan ahead and safeguard her future during what she calls the "pre-retirement" phase of her life.

With this in mind, she decided to swap her two-storey semi in Randwick for something smaller, but still large enough to accommodate her 20-year-old daughter, who lives with her.

"I had been thinking about my next step for a long time. I looked at a few different things in different areas," explains Ms Downey, who wasn't sure about the style of home she wanted.

"I really didn't know if I was going to buy a two-bedroom or a three-bedroom apartment or a townhouse."

Another requirement was to have money left over after buying and selling to put towards an investment property, superannuation and eventually help her daughter with a home deposit.

She viewed properties as far afield as Chippendale and Marrickville, and considered a newly built apartment in Randwick, before realising that Tailor's Walk made perfect financial sense.

"Financially, I was going to get more bang for my buck," she says, adding that the new apartments of similar size and features she looked at in Randwick were nearly double the price.

Her next big decision was what sort of home to buy.

"I had considered a terrace home, but I didn't want anything too big. I imagine that in the next five years my daughter will not be living with me and I didn't want to have to move again," she says.

She settled on a three-bedroom apartment in the Magnolia building, which she bought off the plan in December 2016.

After selling her Randwick home and moving to Tailor's Walk in January 2018, Ms Downey began searching for an investment property, but didn't need to look far. She bought a two-bedroom apartment in the Fabrica building in April 2018 which settled in July, with a tenant moving in the very next day.

"I certainly had not planned to buy the second place in Botany or Tailor's Walk but it made financial sense and it really is reassuring to know what's going on in the building where you have your investment," she says.

"I know a lot of downsizers are buying an investment property with the money left over from the sale of their homes. So it was important for me to not get carried away with spending too much on my main residence."

Ms Downey says she loves everything about her new home, especially the location and lifestyle offered.

"I really like Botany and I am looking forward to seeing what happens in the next five years or so," she says.

"I don't think people realise how well connected it is and how fast it is to get everywhere. It is 15 minutes' drive to most places I want to go, including the city."

She is also closer to her favourite beaches at Little Bay and La Perouse and can stroll to Foreshore Beach, where she likes to go for walks.

When she is not at the beach or hitting the pavement with the walking group she co-founded, she loves getting out and about in Botany and enjoys visiting the local cafes including Botannix Studio Cafe, where she picks up a coffee before work each day.

Ms Downey also has more free time now she doesn't have to maintain a large home and yard.

"I had an older Federation-style semi which was two levels. With older places they always end up costing you money," she says.

"It's really, really easy to maintain. I don't even need a cleaner anymore," she says, adding all her utility bills have halved and she didn't even turn on a heater during winter.

Ms Downey loves living in a new home, and says she often feels like she is holidaying in an upmarket hotel.

"I love it. I am very into natural light and it has that. It is just so lovely to come home and everything is new," she says. She also loves the fact Tailor's Walk is a car-free community.

"It is so quiet. You really don't hear a sound. I love that Tailor's Walk has three parks. I use the park's gym equipment every morning and there is always activity as people walk their dogs and play in the park," she says.

"I also like the fact it is multi-generational. Seeing so many young couples and families buying here influenced my decision to buy the investment property."

