Frasers Property : First home buyers lured by purchasing ease and quality of new developments

First home buyers lured by purchasing ease and quality of new developments

Riverlight at Hamilton Reach emerging as a popular first home buyer choice

 Free First Home Buyers Information Session on Thursday March 14, from 6.00pm  Industry experts and Q&A opportunity

BRISBANE, 6 MARCH 2019

First home buyers, keen to get a foot in the property market, are turning to the quality and ease of buying within new development projects according to sales and enquiry trends seen by Frasers Property Australia within their Hamilton Reach project.

Arquita Daly is a 34 year old paramedic who spent more than a year home hunting across Portside, West End and Chermside before purchasing a one bedroom apartment with a multi-purpose room at Riverlight at Hamilton Reach in January this year.

"I had no idea how competitive it is trying to buy a home you like. I couldn't help but become disheartened looking at properties in areas with high crime rates, views over roadworks, apartments in complete darkness, no on-site property management and the list goes on and on," Ms Daly said.

"As a first home buyer, the task ahead is daunting and for me, buying at Riverlight within Hamilton Reach ensured I bought in a quality community," she said.

"Riverlight offered lifestyle, superior design and a safe environment along with other key motivators such as reasonable body corporate fees but most of all; I appreciated how easy the process was made for me."

"Nothing was too much trouble throughout the process with Frasers Property and I am eternally grateful for the honest, kind, friendly and prompt responses I received to any and all of my first home buyer queries.

"These days, I am so proud of my first home - my own sanctuary - at Riverlight, which is still so close to the city and I love nothing more than escaping work to look out the window and enjoy the sun setting over the city."

Cameron Leggatt - General Manager Residential Queensland, Frasers Property Australia says there has been a marked increase in enquiry from first home buyers at Hamilton Reach.

"We have seen a trend in sales enquiry from first home buyers who want to reduce the challenges associated with their first home purchase along with recognising the benefits that buying in a community like Hamilton Reach offers," he said.

Frasers Property will stage a free information evening for first home buyers on Thursday, 14 March from 6pm with an expert speaker panel including Matt Cunliffe, Owner Manager - Mortgage Choice (Brisbane City and Brisbane North), Renee Foot, Director - Property Law Partners and Mary McCabe-Gray, State Sales Manager, Frasers Property Australia.

Mr Leggatt said the first home buyer information session was a way for first home buyers to seek advice on obtaining a mortgage and to learn about the legal and sales process involved in buying their first home.

"This is a relaxed forum for first home buyers, providing them with the opportunity to talk to experts about some of the challenging aspects of home buying including preparing loan applications, stamp duty and the legal process involved with sales contracts as well as how to make a sharp buying decision," he said.

Need some advice on buying your first home?

Information session with a panel of experts to help first home buyers get ready to purchase with speakers covering mortgage, legal and sales processes. Drinks and canapés will be served and there will be lucky door prizes on the night.

When: 6pm for 6.30pm, Thursday, 14 March

Where: Apartment 11102, Riverlight East, 320 MacArthur Avenue, Hamilton Reach

Cost: FREE but bookings essential | https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/first-home-buyer-event-tickets-56836784352

Hamilton Reach is the $700 million masterplanned waterfront community by Frasers Property Australia, located within Northshore, Queensland's largest urban renewal project. With construction complete and boasting enviable resident facilities including a pool, barbeque area, resident's dining room and gym, Riverlight offers a combination of stylish one, two and three bedroom apartments and limited penthouses priced from $394,000 to $1.795m.

The residences are a superior lifestyle choice with over 1,700sqm of landscaped gardens, spaces to explore, and apartments that offer premium views of the Brisbane River, Royal Queensland Golf Club and surrounding parklands.

The Hamilton Reach sales and display centre is open every day from 10am until 5pm at 310 MacArthur Avenue, Hamilton. Call Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit https://www.frasersproperty.com.au/qld/hamilton-reach/ for more information.

