Frasers Property : First home buyers rush to snap up a piece of Ed.Square

First home buyers rush to snap up a piece of Ed.Square

Urban lifestyle, 5 per cent deposit and choice of homes

SYDNEY, 18 FEBRUARY 2019

First home buyers are flocking to secure their future at Ed.Square, attracted by the city-style lifestyle, a range of amenities at their fingertips, and the relative affordability of properties in Sydney's south west.

They are also being enticed to the connected, mixed-use community by Frasers Property Australia's 5 per cent deposit offer, an incentive which applies to every home at Ed.Square to help first home hunters who would otherwise be under pressure to save a 10 per cent deposit before purchasing.

Dino Carulli, Sales and Marketing Director - NSW Residential, Frasers Property Australia says it is not surprising that first home buyers are a major driver of the sales success at Ed.Square.

"Ed.Square is set to be a thriving new hub that will inject new life into the burgeoning area and first home buyers are excited to be a part of this," Mr Carulli says.

"The community will offer a slice of the Sydney city lifestyle in the suburbs, from the buzzing town centre where residents can catch regular entertainment with a plethora of culinary choices, to the sleek, modern housing options, fresh-food market place and Event Cinemas.

"Everything will be at the fingertips of our future residents, including their own dedicated train station within walking distance of their homes."

Mr Carulli says the community will cater for all demographics, from young families to retirees, singles and couples, who can form connections in the many public spaces and the Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ruksanah Sagvand, who lives at Macquarie Fields, was hunting for her first home when a family member told her about Ed.Square.

"I was at a point in my life where I was interested in buying a property," says Ruksanah.

"I had been looking at properties for approximately three months when a family member recommended I

have a look at Ed.Square's virtual display homes online and they appealed to me, so I decided to visit the sales centre."

Ruksanah was immediately impressed with the level of detail in the display homes and the community's overall masterplan.

"The sales centre demonstrated a great display of the final vision of the community," says Ruksanah.

"The display homes have a modern appeal with great furnishings that suited the design. I liked the unique designs and the ambience of the homes."

Ruksanah says Ed.Square's location is a big drawcard as it will allow her to live near her family and be even closer to work in Liverpool. She's also attracted by the convenience of having an onsite train station and the added amenities in the town centre, including Coles supermarket, a wide range of stores, Event Cinemas and eateries, which are planned to include a bar and grill, Chinese takeaway, Indian restaurant, several cafés, steak house, sushi restaurant, Thai restaurant and burger restaurant.

All that was left to decide was the style of home to buy. Ruksanah says price and affordability were big factors in her decision to focus her search on the one-bedroom townhomes in Hampton Corner.

She loves the modern and unique design and their location within the community, meaning the train station, shops and eateries would be right at her fingertips.

"The bigger courtyard appealed, as did being on a quiet corner position," she says.

Ruksanah paid $490,000 for her new home, which she says represents excellent value for money when compared with other properties she looked at during her search.

"Other properties did not catch my interest as they were older homes and would need renovations," says

Ruksanah.

"They were also more expensive. At Ed.Square, I was getting a brand-new home for less than an older property, which definitely appealed to me. It was also in my price range as a first home buyer."

As an eligible first home buyer, Ruksanah took advantage of Frasers Property's 5 per cent deposit offer.

"The 5 per cent deposit that is offered to first home buyers rather than a 10 per cent deposit is what allowed me to buy my first home at this time," she says.

While Ruksanah plans to live in the property on completion in the second half of 2020, she also sees it as a great investment for her future.

"I will live in this property until I am ready to upgrade to a bigger home, then I will keep this property as an investment," she says.

World class architectural firms HDR, GroupGSA and HASSELL have collaborated to deliver the new

Australian dream at Ed.Square, embracing today's preference for better public spaces that connect people and creating a mix of apartments, terraces and townhomes to provide people greater choice.

Ed.Square will comprise a variety of home styles and floorplans across 992 apartments, and 892 terrace and townhomes set amongst more than six hectares of open space. A 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre is set to become an architectural landmark, the epicentre from which the village will expand into the streets and laneways that will flow into parks and bushland.

One-bedroom apartments, most with separate flexi rooms are priced from $455,000 to $495,000, while two-bedroom apartments range from $620,000 to $695,000 and three-bedroom apartments range from $745,000 to $810,000.

One-bedroom terraces and townhomes, some with separate flexi rooms are priced from $455,000 to $580,000, two-bedrooms are $675,000 to $710,000 and three-bedrooms are $710,000 to $810,000.

The first Ed.Square residents are expected to move into their homes in the second half of 2020, which will coincide with the completion of the first stage of Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ed.Square will be serviced by convenient bus and train links to Parramatta and Sydney CBD, with easy access to Sydney's main roads and Western Sydney Airport close by. It is a 45-minute train journey from

Edmondson Park railway station to Central Station.

For further information or to register your interest in Ed.Square, phone Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.EdSquare.com.au.

END

