Frasers Property : Healthy lifestyle on offer at Tailor’s Walk

Healthy lifestyle on offer at Tailor's Walk

Plenty of open space to work out in nature

SYDNEY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

THE foundations have been laid for a fitter, happier community at Tailor's Walk in Botany with the inclusion of a dog-friendly community park.

The space is one of many outdoor areas where Tailor's Walk residents can unwind in the fresh air and enjoy a walk or run with their furry friend along one of the many pathways connecting the community.

The three hectare Tailor's Walk masterplanned community is designed as a walkable, car-free neighbourhood with plenty of open space so residents can get back to nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

The 3,000sqm public park is the perfect place for individual fitness pursuits, while the newly-installed exercise equipment is getting a workout from residents and locals alike.

Dino Carulli, Sales and Marketing Director, Frasers Property Australia, says the public park at Tailor's Walk is an integral part of the new community, and something that will be enjoyed by generations to come.

"Tailor's Walk offers a new type of urban living that promotes a healthy lifestyle for residents, and the many open spaces, including gated residents-only gardens and the public park, are at the heart of that," Mr Carulli says.

"The community is criss-crossed with tree-lined pathways and gardens linking the homes and parks, so people can enjoy the outdoors. The green spaces, provide places for residents to relax, exercise and play."

One of the many things that enticed Jess Light and Chris Neads to buy their first home together at Tailor's Walk is the proximity to the local beaches where they spent much of their active, outdoors childhoods.

"Both of us grew up going to Maroubra Beach, and it's nice to still be really close by," says Jess, adding she loves that she can easily walk to Botany Village from their new home.

"There is a really good café called Botannix at the end of the street. There is also a yoga studio that my mum goes to, so quite often I will meet my mum for coffee."

A keen runner, Jess was also drawn to the parks and laneways at Tailor's Walk.

"I was looking forward to the new parks. I like to run, so I have been running in Sir Joseph Banks Park, and it's nice to be able to cut through Tailor's Walk now all the laneways have opened up."

The couple paid $830,000 for a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the Wilco building. Having grown up in Malabar and Pagewood, they know Botany well and are amazed at its transformation in recent years.

"It has become more cosmopolitan. There are more restaurants, shops and cafes, and young families now than there used to be, which appealed to us," says Jess.

Tailor's Walk features a range of beautifully crafted single and dual-level apartments and a selection of terrace homes located close to Botany town centre and just 10kms from the CBD.

A number of homes are still available and include one-bedroom apartments, which range in price from $635,000 to $700,000, two-bedroom apartments with one or two bathrooms ranging from $795,000 to $950,000, and three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with parking for two cars - some featuring city views - priced from $1,100,000 to $1,240,000.

The Tailor's Walk Sales Centre is open 11am to 5pm daily at 67 Wilson Street, Botany. Inspect a range of beautifully furnished display homes and see which one you can imagine your life in. For further information go to www.tailorswalk.com.au or call Frasers Property Australia on 13 38 38.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. The company has over 90 years' heritage in Australia with current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about FPA, visit www.frasersproperty.com.au

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" or the "Company"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Company is organised around five asset classes with total assets of approximately S$32 billion as at 30 June 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Its well-established hospitality business owns and / or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging on its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit www.frasersproperty.com

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Comunication

Trudy Wise

T +61 2 9279 4770 / 0418 220028 E trudy_wise@wisemcbaron.com.au