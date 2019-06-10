Frasers Property : Incorporation Of Subsidiaries

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES

Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that FPE Investments RE22 B.V. and FPE Investments RE23 B.V. have been incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiaries of Frasers Property Investments (Europe) B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in the Netherlands, each with an initial issued share capital of EUR 1.

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

10 June 2019

1