Frasers Property : Incorporation Of Subsidiaries

Frasers Property Limited
Incorporated in Singapore
Company Registration No. 196300440G
INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES
Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that FPE Investments RE22 B.V. and FPE Investments RE23 B.V. have been incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiaries of Frasers Property Investments (Europe) B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in the Netherlands, each with an initial issued share capital of EUR 1.
Catherine Yeo
Company Secretary
10 June 2019
Frasers Property Limited published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:17:01 UTC