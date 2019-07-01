Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frasers Property : Increase In Shareholding In Pgim Real Estate Asiaretail Fund Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING IN PGIM REAL ESTATE ASIARETAIL FUND LIMITED

Frasers Property Limited ("FPL", and together with its subsidiaries the "Frasers Property Group") refers to its announcements on 28 March 2019 and 26 April 2019, wherein FPL had announced that Frasers Property Investments (Bermuda) Limited ("FPL Bermuda"), a wholly owned subsidiary of FPL, had on 28 March 2019 and 26 April 2019 completed its acquisition of 94,013 shares and 158,145 shares respectively, in the capital of PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund Limited (the "Company"), thereby bringing FPL Bermuda's total stake in the Company to approximately 47.82%.

FPL wishes to announce that on 30 June 2019, an aggregate of 58,126 shares in the capital of the Company were redeemed pursuant to the Company's bye-laws (the "Redemption").

Following the Redemption, FPL Bermuda's stake in the Company has increased from approximately 47.82% to approximately 53.74%.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

2 July 2019

1

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pAVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new Window
PU
08:23pVIVA ENERGY : The search begins for Greater Geelong's unsung sporting heros
PU
08:23pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Announcement to the Market – Clarifications about a news article published in the Brazilian Press
PU
08:18pCHINA U TON : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08:18pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
PU
08:13pEXXON MOBIL : Guides Weaker Segment Profits -- Update
DJ
08:08p02/07/19 - TRA : Turners Invest in AUS CAR Subscription and Sharing Business
PU
08:08pHagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:07pMEDIN TECHNOLOGIES : Inc. Completes Add-on Acquisition of Advantage Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., Expands Platform in Medical Manufacturing
PR
08:06pEXXON MOBIL : Guides Weaker Segment Profits
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About