Frasers Property : Large crowds flock to Fairwater Holi Festival

Large crowds flock to Fairwater Holi Festival

Blacktown's newest community awash with colour

 Events strengthen community ties at Fairwater  Fairwater Holi Festival, Gardening Workshop, Trivia Night and Health Fortnight bring residents together

SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2019

Up to 1400 people flocked to Frasers Property Australia's new masterplanned community Fairwater at

Blacktown on Sunday, March 10, for the Fairwater Holi Festival.

Celebrating the Hindu spring festival, or Festival of Colour, the event included a traditional throwing of coloured powders known as 'gulal' at a dry play zone set up so festival goers could shower their loved ones in colour to celebrate love, peace and happiness.

There was also plenty of entertainment for the whole community, including traditional Henna, delicious food and drink including Indian food stalls and special Holi sweet treats, while young visitors were kept busy with face-painting, jumping castles and Thomas the Tank Engine rides around the park. Non-stop music performed by Bollywood DJ Bali created the perfect backdrop.

Dino Carulli, Sales & Marketing Director - Residential NSW, Frasers Property Australia says it was wonderful to see the community come together for the fun-filled day of celebration, which is set to become

Blacktown's premier Holi Festival.

"The Fairwater Holi Festival is just one of the events planned for Fairwater in 2019 to help residents strengthen ties with their community and each other. It was fantastic to see the community turn up in great numbers to celebrate together," Mr Carulli says.

More than 25 community events were held at Fairwater in 2018, including welcome barbecues, picnics, workshops, school holiday activities, a Christmas Party, Foodies in July night, Halloween event, Anzac talk, Fairwater Block Party and a visit by social media stars The Bearded Bakers.

This year has already seen a gardening workshop, a Mums in Business event and Fairwater Trivia Night held at Two By Four Café, while planning has begun for a Health Fortnight in May.

While a Community Development Manager helped plan and run many of the events, residents are also supported and encouraged to organise their own activities, such as the inaugural Fairwater Garden Competition.

The brainchild of resident Kevin Crider, the competition was held last spring and attracted 25 entries across four categories.

It was the catalyst for a Gardening Workshop held at Fairwater in February this year led by Mr Crider and another resident, Lukas Szymanek, who won the Best Edible Garden category of the garden competition.

Community members can also get involved in shaping the neighbourhood by joining the Fairwater Residents'

Committee, which meets at the end of each month.

A wide variety of homes to suit all budgets are available at Fairwater, including a two-bedroom terrace-style home for $668,000 and a number of townhouses featuring two, three and four bedrooms which range in price from $675,000 to $1,044,000.

Fairwater is set on a 38-hectare former golf course and features more than nine hectares of open space and picturesque surrounds, including lakes and ponds, boardwalks, walkways and pramways, a playground and learn-to-ride bike track.

The Fairwater Display Village and Sales Centre is open 11am to 4pm, seven days a week. Visit www.fairwaterliving.com.au or call 13 38 38 for information.

ENDS

