Frasers Property : Location and amenities lure investor to Ed.Square

Location and amenities lure investor to Ed.Square

Train station, shops and cinema big drawcards

SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2019

It only took one visit to Ed.Square to convince Aaron Wilson to buy an investment property at Frasers Property Australia's new masterplanned community in Sydney's south west.

A workmate told Aaron about the game-changing mixed-use community fast taking shape at Edmondson Park, so he decided to visit the Ed.Square sales centre and display village "out of curiosity".

He was immediately impressed with the masterplan for the new community, which is adjacent to Edmondson Park railway station and will have its own bustling town centre packed with amenities.

Aaron says proximity to shops and public transport were prerequisites for him when looking for an investment property and he is impressed with Ed.Square's location near major road links and the future Western Sydney Airport.

Aaron already owns his own home in Campbelltown and knows how important location is when buying a property.

"I live in a pretty good location right behind Macarthur Square shopping centre in Campbelltown. You can walk to the shops and the train station," says Aaron.

"But I think Ed.Square is an even better location.

"It will have a train station, shops, entertainment, a tavern, Event Cinemas and an Eat Street. You cannot go past proximity to the M5 and M7, and the new airport that is coming soon."

Aaron says he was also keen to buy during an early housing release to take advantage of potential capital growth.

He paid $445,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, which he says represents good value for money when compared with a one-bedroom property he considered buying as an investment at Campbelltown, which was similar in price but not brand new and lacking the amenity and lifestyle offering of Ed.Square Town Centre.

"Ed.Square is a much better location than the apartment in Campbelltown and I was keen to buy off the plan during stage one of the new community," he says.

Aaron says the Ed.Square sales centre and display village includes a variety of display homes and he was able to get a good idea of the floorplan and finishes from inspecting the display apartment.

"They had a two-bedroom display apartment which was very similar to the one-bedroom and it gave me a good indication of what I am buying in terms of finishes," he says.

"There are three finishes to choose from and I ended up deciding on the 'Urban' because it is a neutral colour scheme and it will be good for an investment property because you won't see any scratches or wear and tear."

While Aaron bought the property as an investment and expects to lease it immediately on completion in the second half of 2020 because of its close proximity to the train station and town centre, he is now considering selling or leasing his Campbelltown home instead and moving to Ed.Square.

Ed.Square will comprise over six hectares of open space and a variety of home styles and floorplans across 992 apartments and 892 terraces and townhouses. A 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre is set to become an architectural landmark, the epicentre from which the village will expand into the streets and laneways that will flow into parks and bushland. Ed.Square Town Centre will provide a shopping, dining andentertainment precinct incorporating an Eat Street, fresh food market place, Coles supermarket, specialty shops, Event Cinemas, childcare centre, water play area and healthcare facilities.

The first Ed.Square residents are expected to move into their homes in the second half of 2020, which will coincide with the completion of the first stage of Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ed.Square will be serviced by convenient bus and train links to Parramatta and Sydney CBD, along with easy access to Sydney's main roads and Western Sydney Airport. It is a 45-minute train journey to Central Station, while Liverpool railway station is three train stops away.

For further information or to register your interest in Ed.Square, phone Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.EdSquare.com.au.

