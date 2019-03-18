Frasers Property : Mambourin to host outdoor movie night

Mambourin to host outdoor movie night

Families and friends invited for free film, food and drink

 Mambourin Outdoor Cinema event features hit movie The Greatest Showman  Gates open 6.30pm to get spot before screening starts

MELBOURNE, 18 MARCH 2019

Families are invited to pack picnic rugs, beanbags or outdoor cushions and settle in for Mambourin's first Outdoor Cinema event, featuring hit musical The Greatest Showman.

The free event, hosted by Frasers Property Australia, will be held at Wyndham Vale South Reserve on Friday, March 29, kicking off at 6.30pm.

As well as the movie, free food and drink will also be available to feed movie-goers including family-favourite tacos, ice-creams, a coffee van and other drinks. Families are also welcome to bring their own picnic hampers.

"We would love to see as many families as possible turn out to enjoy the free entertainment," Sarah Bloom, General Manager - Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says.

"For families who are looking forward to living at Mambourin, this event will be a great chance to meet other families who will be part of your new community.

"This is the first of many community events we have planned for Mambourin so it's fitting to get off to a great start with a great movie the whole family can enjoy."

Mambourin, located on the edge of the urban growth boundary in Melbourne's expanding west, is a unique $440 million mixed-use community promising all amenities will be just five-minutes from residents' doors.

The $440 million development will transform 115 hectares of farm land into a thriving mixed-use community with city-style convenience that will be home to 3,500 residents.

Mambourin, situated on the existing Regional Rail Link between Werribee and Wyndham Vale, will offer an unparalleled level of connectivity and amenity, with plans for an exclusive health club, a private school, a dedicated train station, a major town centre, open space, library, kindergarten and a commercial business district.

The Mambourin Outdoor Cinema event will be held at the Wyndham Vale South Reserve, 120 Black Forest Rd, Wyndham Vale on Friday, March 29 from 6.30pm to 10pm. Screening of The Greatest Showman starts at 7.30pm

For more information about Mambourin, contact Frasers Property on 13 38 38 for further information or visit www.frasersproperty.com.au/smp/vic/mambourin/register.

END

