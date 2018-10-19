Frasers Property : Press releaseFCOT Declares Stable DPU Of 2.40 Cents For 4QFY18, Contributing To Full-Year DP…19 Oct 2018

FCOT declares stable DPU of 2.40 cents for 4QFY18, contributing to full-year DPU of 9.60 cents

 Completed divestment of 55 Market Street on 31 August 2018 and recognised an estimated net gain of approximately S$75.7 million1

 Gearing significantly reduced to 28.3% following repayment of debt with divestment proceeds of 55 Market Street

 Low gearing level provides substantial headroom for future growth initiatives

SUMMARY OF FCOT'S 4QFY18 AND FY18 RESULTS

1/7/18 - 30/9/18 (4Q FY18) 1/4/18 - 30/6/18 (3Q FY18) Q-o-Q Change (%) 1/7/17 - 30/9/17 (4Q FY17) Y-o-Y Change (%) 1/10/17 - 30/9/18 (FY18) 1/10/16 - 30/9/17 (FY17) Y-o-Y Change (%) Gross Revenue (S$'000) 32,477 32,494 - 38,306 (15.2) 133,306 156,551 (14.8) Net Property Income (S$'000) 21,611 20,371 6.1 26,735 (19.2) 89,272 113,843 (21.6) Distribution to Unitholders (S$'000) 21,421 21,248 0.8 19,397 10.4 82,726 78,600 5.2 Distribution Per Unit 2.40¢(1) 2.40¢(2) - 2.41¢(3) (0.4) 9.60¢ 9.82¢ (2.2)

SINGAPORE, 19 OCTOBER 2018

Frasers Commercial Asset Management Ltd. ("FCOAM" or the "Manager"), the manager of Frasers Commercial Trust ("FCOT", SGX: Frasers Com Tr), wishes to announce a distribution to Unitholders of S$21.4 million for the financial quarter ended 30 September 2018 ("4QFY18")2. This translates to Distribution per Unit ("DPU") of 2.40 cents, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Full-year distribution income accordingly aggregates to S$82.7 million for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 ("FY18")2, 5.2% above that of the previous financial year ended 30 September 2017 ("FY17"). Full-year DPU of 9.60 cents for FY18 is 2.2% lower in comparison with FY17 due to the higher Unit base in FY183.

The DPU of 2.40 cents per Unit for 4QFY18 will be paid out on 29 November 2018, with the distribution books closure date scheduled for 30 October 20182. The Manager will be applying the distribution

reinvestment plan ("DRP") for the 4QFY18 distribution. The DRP provides Unitholders with the option to receive their distributions declared either in the form of Units or cash, or a combination of both.

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

FY18 portfolio gross revenue of S$133.3 million was 14.8% lower year-on-year, mainly due to lower occupancy rates for the Singapore properties, Central Park and 357 Collins Street, divestment of 55 Market Street on 31 August 2018, absence of a one-off payment in relation to a lease termination in Central Park in FY17 and effects of the average weaker Australia dollar compared with FY17. FY18 portfolio net property income ("NPI") of S$89.3 million was 21.6% lower year-on-year mainly due to the lower gross revenue for the portfolio and higher maintenance expense for Caroline Chisholm Centre4.

4QFY18 portfolio gross revenue was S$32.5 million, in-line with that of 3QFY18. NPI of S$21.6 million for 4QFY18 was 6.1% higher than 3QFY18, mainly due to lower utilities expense for Alexandra Technopark and lower repair and maintenance expense for Caroline Chisholm Centre5.

The NPI figures above are before contributions from the 50.0% indirect interest in Farnborough Business Park ("FBP") in the United Kingdom ("UK"), which is held as a joint venture and equity-accounted. The 50.0% interest in FBP was acquired on 29 January 2018 and the attributable NPI6 were S$7.1 million and S$2.2 million for FY18 and 4QFY18, respectively.

As at 30 September 2018, the portfolio average committed occupancy rate rose to 83.4%7 from 81.9%9 as at 30 June 2018. The 30 September 2018 occupancy rates for the Singapore portfolio, the Australia portfolio and FBP were 75.7%8, 89.0% and 98.1%9, respectively.

PORTFOLIO VALUE INCREASED 3.0% TO S$2.1 BILLION

Portfolio value increased to S$2.1 billion10 based on independent valuations as at 30 September 2018, up 3.0% compared to a year ago.

The two Singapore properties saw an average valuation increase of 6.3% year-on-year, while the three Australia properties reported an average valuation increase of 4.6% in Australia Dollar and a 2.5% decrease when translated to Singapore Dollar due to the weaker Australia Dollar compared to a year ago.

The portfolio continues to be well-diversified with Singapore, Australia and UK properties constituting 54%, 39% and 7% of portfolio value, respectively, and no single asset accounting for more than 28% of portfolio value.

RESHAPING AND STRENGTHENING THE PORTFOLIO FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH

The divestment of 55 Market Street to an unrelated third party for a sale consideration of S$216.8 million was completed on 31 August 2018. The sale consideration was almost three times the original purchase

price of S$72.5 million in 2006. Arising from the divestment, FCOT recognised an estimated net gain of approximately S$75.7 million11 over the property's book value of S$139.9 million.

The proceeds from the divestment of 55 Market Street were utilised to repay S$197 million of borrowings in September 2018, which significantly reduced aggregate leverage to 28.3% as at 30 September 2018, from 35.4% as at 30 June 2018.

Mr Jack Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager said, "FY18 was a significant year as we executed several major initiatives to reshape and strengthen the portfolio for long-term growth. We expanded our investment mandate to Europe, and in January 2018 made an income-accretive investment in Farnborough Business Park. Following that, the divestment of 55 Market Street at a substantial gain unlocked significant value and helped to bring about higher financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities."

"Long-term growth will also come from enhancing our assets and on that note we are pleased that the revamp of Alexandra Technopark is nearing completion and has already garnered very encouraging feedback from tenants and other stakeholders. Likewise, we eagerly look forward to completing the rejuvenation of the retail podium at China Square Central in the later part of 2019," added Mr Lam.

GROWTH THROUGH ASSET ENHANCEMENT INITIATIVES

Enhancing and rejuvenating property assets provide an important source of long-term growth, and the Manager proactively plans and executes asset enhancement initiatives when opportunities arise.

At Alexandra Technopark, a S$45 million asset enhancement initiative ("ATP AEI") to rejuvenate and transform the property into a vibrant, engaging and stimulating business campus that was announced in January 2017 is nearing completion. A new 13,200-square feet amenity hub, which provides seamless connectivity to the two business space blocks and houses a wide array of food and beverage, social and other amenities, is already in operation and has greatly improved tenants' and visitors' experience at the property.

At China Square Central, a S$38 million asset enhancement initiative to rejuvenate and reposition the retail podium at 18 Cross Street ("CSC Retail AEI") commenced in 1Q 2018 and is expected to complete in the second half of 2019. The CSC Retail AEI aims to create an exciting destination focusing on food and beverage, wellness and services. At the same time, the net lettable area of the retail podium is expected to increase from 64,000 sf to around 78,000 sf12, which will add to its income-generating potential. The retail podium is also expected to benefit from increased visitor numbers to China Square Central that can be envisaged with the expected opening of the new 304-room Capri by Fraser, China Square hotel13 in March 201914.

In relation to China Square Central, another positive development is that in September 2018 the Urban

Redevelopment Authority launched a Business Improvement District ("BID") programme for the China Place precinct in which China Square Central is part of. The BID programme looks to enhance place management and vibrancy of the precinct through business-led efforts aided by seed funding provided by the Government. The China Place BID will be synergistic with the on-going transformation of China Square Central and will further boost the long-term commercial potential of the development.

