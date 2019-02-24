Log in
Frasers Property : Proposed Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer By Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited

02/24/2019 | 07:42pm EST

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

PROPOSED CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER BY FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited (formerly known as TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited) ("FPT"), an indirect associated company of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET"), announced on 25 February 2019 that its board of directors has approved a conditional voluntary tender offer ("VTO") to acquire up to 100.0% of the issued securities of Golden Land Property Development Plc ("Golden Land") at THB8.50 per share in cash. Golden Land is also an indirect associated company of the Company and is also listed on the SET. The VTO is subject to regulatory approvals and approval by minority shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of FPT to be convened on or around 7 May 2019.

FPT's announcement can be found at https://www.set.or.th/set/newsdetails.do?newsId=15510489100950&;language=en&country=US.Further information can be found in FPT's press release in English at https://www.frasersproperty.co.th/en/news/newsroom/1418/frasers-property-thailand-announced-conditional-voluntary-tender-offer-to-acquire-up-to-100-of-shares-in-golden-land.

The Company will make further announcements in due course when appropriate in the event that there are any material developments. In the meantime, shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action which may be prejudicial to their interests and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

25 February 2019

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 00:41:09 UTC
