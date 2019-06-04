Frasers Property : Proposed Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer By Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("FPT") - Submission Of Tender Offer For Securities (Form 247-4)

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

PROPOSED CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER BY FRASERS PROPERTY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ("FPT") - SUBMISSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SECURITIES (FORM 247-4)

Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") refers to its announcements on 25 February 2019, 12 April 2019, 8 May 2019 and 28 May 2019 (the "Announcements"). Words and expressions used in the Announcements bear the same meanings in this announcement.

Further to the Company's announcement of 28 May 2019, the Company wishes to announce that on 4 June 2019, in connection with the VTO by FPT to acquire all the securities of Golden Land, FPT submitted to the Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Board of Directors and securities holders of Golden Land, the Tender Offer for Securities (Form 247-4) for the securities of Golden Land.

The offer price of THB8.50 per ordinary share of Golden Land is the final offer, and the offer period of a total of 45 business days, from 5 June 2019 to 8 August 2019, will not be extended. Further information can be found in FPT's Tender Offer for Securities (Form 247-4) which can be found at https://www.set.or.th/set/newsdetails.do?newsId=15596053776890&language=en&country=US.

The Company will make further announcements in due course when appropriate in the event that there are any material developments. In the meantime, shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action which may be prejudicial to their interests and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

4 June 2019

1