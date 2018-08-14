Frasers Property : Proposed Issuance Of Debentures By Fpht Under Its 25 Billion Thai Baht Debenture Programme

Frasers Property Limited

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES BY

FRASERS PROPERTY HOLDINGS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. UNDER ITS 25,000,000,000 THAI BAHT DEBENTURE PROGRAMME

Frasers Property Limited (formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) (the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 31 July 2018 in relation to, amongst others, the proposed issuance by its subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (the "Issuer") of debentures under the 25,000,000,000 Thai Baht debenture programme (the "Programme") established by the Issuer.

The Company wishes to announce that the Issuer has priced the offering of up to Thai Baht 2,300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.02% Debentures due 2022 (the "2022 Debentures") and up to Thai Baht 1,200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.88% Debentures due 2028 (the "2028 Debentures", and together with the 2022 Debentures, the "Debentures"), under the Programme. Interest is payable on each series of Debentures every six months throughout the tenor of the relevant series of Debentures. The Debentures will be guaranteed by the Company.

The Debentures are offered to institutional investors on a private placement basis in reliance on a regulation of the Capital Market Supervisory Board of Thailand pursuant to the registration statement and draft prospectus which became effective on 14 August 2018. The Debentures are to be registered with the Thai Bond Market Association.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and Government Savings Bank have been appointed as the joint lead arrangers for the Debentures.

The Issuer will use the proceeds received from the offering of the Debentures for the repayment of existing debts and/or investment and/or financing its working capital.

The Debentures are expected to be issued on 17 August 2018.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities of the Issuer or the Company.

14 August 2018

