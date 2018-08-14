Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frasers Property : Proposed Issuance Of Debentures By Fpht Under Its 25 Billion Thai Baht Debenture Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:36am CEST

Frasers Property Limited

(Formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES BY

FRASERS PROPERTY HOLDINGS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. UNDER ITS 25,000,000,000 THAI BAHT DEBENTURE PROGRAMME

Frasers Property Limited (formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) (the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 31 July 2018 in relation to, amongst others, the proposed issuance by its subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (the "Issuer") of debentures under the 25,000,000,000 Thai Baht debenture programme (the "Programme") established by the Issuer.

The Company wishes to announce that the Issuer has priced the offering of up to Thai Baht 2,300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.02% Debentures due 2022 (the "2022 Debentures") and up to Thai Baht 1,200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.88% Debentures due 2028 (the "2028 Debentures", and together with the 2022 Debentures, the "Debentures"), under the Programme. Interest is payable on each series of Debentures every six months throughout the tenor of the relevant series of Debentures. The Debentures will be guaranteed by the Company.

The Debentures are offered to institutional investors on a private placement basis in reliance on a regulation of the Capital Market Supervisory Board of Thailand pursuant to the registration statement and draft prospectus which became effective on 14 August 2018. The Debentures are to be registered with the Thai Bond Market Association.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and Government Savings Bank have been appointed as the joint lead arrangers for the Debentures.

The Issuer will use the proceeds received from the offering of the Debentures for the repayment of existing debts and/or investment and/or financing its working capital.

The Debentures are expected to be issued on 17 August 2018.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities of the Issuer or the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

14 August 2018

1

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 04:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aFoxconn profit below forecast on soaring operating costs, shares fall
RE
01:41aCORESTATE CAPITAL : doubles net profit and revenues in the first half of 2018
PU
01:41aSSM PUBL : The Tube project in Ursvik sold out
PU
01:41aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA improves operating result
PU
01:41aVTG : continues positive development - All relevant Group indicators improved in the first half of 2018
PU
01:41aSYMRISE : Strong organic growth of 9.0 % in the first half of 2018
PU
01:41aCISCO : Q4 and FY18 Earnings Conference Call
PU
01:41aSFC ENERGY : Simark Controls receives large order for SCADA communication systems
PU
01:41aWOLF MINERALS : Funding Update
PU
01:41aNATIONAL BANK : Kazakh National Bank on reasons of tenge's weakening
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.