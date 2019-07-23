Log in
Frasers Property : Proposed Issue of S$200 Million Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Securities

07/23/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Frasers Property Limited

(Formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$200 MILLION FIXED RATE SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL

SECURITIES (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND TO FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE S$400 MILLION FIXED RATE SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES ISSUED ON 11 APRIL 2019) BY FRASERS PROPERTY TREASURY PTE. LTD.

Frasers Property Limited (formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) (the "Company") wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frasers Property Treasury Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as FCL Treasury Pte. Ltd.) (the "Issuer"), proposes to issue a second tranche of the fourth series of securities, comprising S$200 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate subordinated perpetual securities (the "Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities"), which are to be consolidated and to form a single series with the S$400 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate subordinated perpetual securities issued on 11 April 2019 under the S$5.0 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme established by the Issuer on 16 January 2017 and guaranteed by the Company (the "Programme").

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited is the sole global coordinator, lead manager and bookrunner for the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities. The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities will be issued in registered form and in denominations of S$250,000 each. The obligations of the Issuer under the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are guaranteed by the Company.

Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement and which are defined in the terms and conditions of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities read with the Pricing Supplement dated 23 July 2019 (collectively, the "Conditions") shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Conditions.

The principal terms of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities will be as follows:

(a)

Issue Size

:

S$200,000,000

(b)

Issue Price

:

100.527 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount

plus accrued interest from (and including) 11 April

2019 to (but excluding) 30 July 2019.

(c)

Status and Subordination

:

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities constitute direct,

unconditional,

subordinated

and

unsecured

obligations of the Issuer and shall at all times rank

pari passu, without any preference or priority among

themselves, and pari passu with any Parity

Obligations of the Issuer.

The payment obligations of the Company under the

Subordinated

Guarantee

constitute

direct,

unconditional,

subordinated

and

unsecured

obligations of the Company and shall rank pari

passu with any Parity Obligations of the Company.

Subject to the insolvency laws of Singapore and

other applicable laws, in the event of the winding-up

of the Issuer, the rights of the holders of the Series

4 Tranche 2 Securities and Couponholders in

respect of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities to

payment of principal of and distribution on the Series

4 Tranche 2 Securities and the Coupons relating to

them are expressly subordinated and subject in right

of payment to the prior payment in full of all claims

of senior creditors of the Issuer but at least pari

passu with all other subordinated obligations of the

Issuer that are not expressed by their terms to rank

junior to the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities and in

priority to the claims of shareholders of the Issuer.

Subject to the insolvency laws of Singapore and

other applicable laws, in the event of the winding-up

of the Company, the rights of the holders of the

Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities and Couponholders in

respect of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities to

payment under the Subordinated Guarantee are

expressly subordinated and subject in right of

payment to the prior payment in full of all claims of

senior creditors of the Company but at least pari

passu with all other subordinated obligations of the

Company that are not expressed by their terms to

rank junior to the Subordinated Guarantee and in

priority to the claims of shareholders of the

Company.

(d)

Maturity Date

:

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are perpetual

securities and have no fixed final redemption date.

(e)

Redemption at the Option

:

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are redeemable,

of the Issuer

in whole or in part, at the option of the Issuer on any

Distribution Payment Date provided that:

(i)

in the case of a redemption of any Series 4

Tranche 2 Securities on any Distribution

Payment Date that is prior to the First Call

Date, such Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities will

be redeemed at the Make Whole Amount;

and

(ii)

in the case of a redemption of any Series 4

Tranche 2 Securities on the First Call Date

and each Distribution Payment Date

occurring after the First Call Date, such

Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities will be

redeemed at the Redemption Amount,

in each case, together with the accrued distribution

(including any Arrears of Distribution and any

Additional Distribution Amount) to (but excluding)

the date fixed for redemption.

(f)

Redemption upon Change

:

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are redeemable

of Control

at the option of the Issuer in whole, but not in part,

on any Distribution Payment Date at their

Redemption Amount, together with the accrued

distribution (including any Arrears of Distribution and

any Additional Distribution Amount) to (but

excluding) the date fixed for redemption, following

the occurrence of a Change of Control Event.

A "Change of Control Event" occurs when:

(i)

a person or persons acting in concert

acquires or acquire Control of the Issuer or

the Company, if such person or persons

does not have or do not have, and would not

be deemed to have, Control of the Issuer or

the Company on 30 July 2019; or

(ii)

the Issuer or the Company consolidates with

or merges into or sells or transfers all or

substantially all of the Issuer's or, as the

case may be, the Company's assets to any other person, unless the consolidation, merger, sale or transfer will not result in the other person or persons acquiring Control over the Issuer, the Company, or as the case may be, the successor entity.

"Control" means, in relation to an entity (a) ownership or control of more than 50 per cent. of the voting rights of the issued share capital of such entity or (b) the right to appoint and/or remove all or the majority of the members of such entity's board of directors or other governing body, whether obtained directly or indirectly, and whether obtained by ownership of share capital, the possession of voting rights, contract or otherwise.

In the event that a Change of Control Event has occurred, if the Issuer does not elect to redeem the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities in accordance with the

Conditions, the then prevailing rate of distribution

applicable to the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities shall

be increased by 1.00 per cent. per annum.

(g)

Other Redemption

:

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities may also be

redeemed upon the occurrence of certain other

redemption events specified in the Pricing

Supplement.

(h)

Distribution Rate

:

In respect of the period from and including 11 April

2019 to but excluding the First Reset Date, 4.98 per

cent. per annum payable semi-annually in arrear.

In respect of the period from and including 11 April

2024, the Reset Distribution Rate payable semi-

annually in arrear.

(i)

Reset Distribution Rate

:

Prevailing 5-Year SGD Swap Offer Rate with respect

to the relevant Reset Date plus the Initial Spread

plus the Step-Up Margin, payable semi-annually in

arrear.

"Initial Spread" means 3.04 per cent. per annum

(j)

Step-Up Margin

:

1.00 per cent. per annum

(k)

Step-Up Date

:

11 April 2024

(l)

Redemption Price

:

100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Series 4

Tranche 2 Securities then outstanding, together with

the accrued distribution (including any Arrears of

Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount),

subject to paragraph (e) above.

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are expected to be issued on 30 July 2019.

The net proceeds arising from the issue of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities under the Programme (after deducting issue expenses) will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities are offered by the Issuer in Singapore pursuant to exemptions invoked under Sections 274 and/or 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289 of Singapore).

Application will be made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issuer, the Company, their respective subsidiaries (if any), their respective associated companies (if any), their respective joint venture companies (if any), the Programme or the Series 4 Tranche 2 Securities.

Please note that any approval in-principle received from the SGX-ST does not extend to offers pursuant to the Securities and Futures (Offers of Investments) (Exemption for Offers of Post-Seasoning Debentures) Regulations 2016 and the Securities and Futures (Offers of Investments) (Exemption for Offers of Straight Debentures) Regulations 2016.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities of the Issuer.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

23 July 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 15:59:03 UTC
