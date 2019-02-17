Frasers Property : Reading Cinemas coming soon to Burwood Brickworks

Reading Cinemas coming soon to Burwood Brickworks State-of-the-art cinema complex to serve new community

 Reading Cinemas to anchor the community's new entertainment precinct

 Leasing progressing well for what will be the world's most sustainable retail centre

 Burwood Brickworks shopping centre on track to open in late 2019

SYDNEY, 18 FEBRUARY 2019

Burwood Brickworks, anticipated to be the world's most sustainable shopping centre, is on track to open in late 2019 and will showcase a state-of-the-art six-screen Reading Cinemas complex. Reading International, a world-leading cinema operator, has agreed to terms with Frasers Property Australia to anchor the new entertainment hub of the Burwood Brickworks mixed-use community 19kms east of Melbourne CBD with the company's most advanced Australian cinema.

The announcement comes after Whitehorse City Council endorsed an amendment to the development plan, paving the way for the new community to include a cinema.

Peri Macdonald, Executive General Manager - Retail, Frasers Property Australia says Reading Cinemas will attract visitors from near and far to Burwood Brickworks shopping centre.

"We're creating a destination at Burwood Brickworks, a place drawing people from the immediate catchment and beyond who want to enjoy a memorable entertainment, shopping and dining experience in the most comfortable environment imaginable," Mr Macdonald says.

"A cinema offering was always a key feature of the super-neighbourhood centre we envisaged at Burwood Brickworks, and we're pleased to welcome Reading Cinemas to anchor the entertainment precinct for the community.

"The new Reading Cinemas will become a natural focal point for the community, encouraging people to visit the new centre, spend time and socialise. Of course, for Burwood Brickworks residents, catching the latest films will be only a short walk from home."

Reading Cinemas Burwood Brickworks will showcase the Gold standard in Australian cinema as Melbourne's first premium TITAN LUXE auditorium with convenient reserved seating, the newest Dolby Atmos multi-channel immersive sound and enhanced food and beverage offerings. The new complex will be the company's first cinema in Australia to feature reclining seats in all auditoriums.

"We are excited to partner with Frasers Property to bring our most advanced cinema complex ever to the inner city of Melbourne," says Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas Australia's Managing Director. "We look forward to building on Reading's long association with the Burwood site to provide a theatrical experience for guests that is unrivalled anywhere else in Australia."

Expected to open in late 2019, the new six-screen Reading Cinemas complex will be positioned on the ground level of Burwood Brickworks shopping centre, on the corner of Middleborough and Boulevard Roads, adjacent to the full-line 4,200 sqm Woolworths supermarket that will also reside in the centre.

Frasers Property is aiming for the shopping centre at Burwood Brickworks to be the first retail development in the world to achieve Living Building Challenge™ certification, meaning it will generate more energy than it consumes on an annual basis. Reading Cinemas at Burwood Brickworks will be designed and built to meet Living Building Challenge™ certification requirements.

A mix of on-site rooftop solar PV and off-site renewable energy, utilising the latest in battery storage, will generate 105% of the energy required for the building. North Melbourne-based Russell & George has been appointed to ensure the base building interior design and fitout comply with the rigorous sustainability standards that Living Building Challenge™ compliance demands.

Designed by Melbourne-based NH Architecture, the 12,900sqm Burwood Brickworks shopping centre will be the heart of the mixed-use community and will benefit from a catchment of some 100,000 people. With a food and beverage focus and a choice of entertainment on offer, also proposed as part of the centre's tenant mix is a child care centre and medical centre, as well as health and fitness opportunities.

For their electricity needs, tenants may choose to participate in the embedded energy network Frasers Property is integrating at Burwood Brickworks, which will offer best-in-market rates for use of the renewable electricity generated on-site.

The construction program for Burwood Brickworks shopping centre will take approximately 18 months, with the centre expected to open in late 2019.

The Burwood Brickworks mixed-use community is being designed to achieve a 6-star Green Star Communities rating.

Retailers interested in a tenancy in Burwood Brickworks shopping centre should call Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.frasersproperty.com.au/Retail/VIC/Burwood-Brickworks/Register.

END

