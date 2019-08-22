Log in
Frasers Property : Redemption of S$600 million 4.88% Subordinated Perpetual Securities

08/22/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

REDEMPTION OF S$600,000,000 4.88% SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES (ISIN: SG6TA0000005) (THE "PERPETUAL SECURITIES") ISSUED BY FRASERS PROPERTY TREASURY PTE. LTD. (THE "ISSUER") AND GUARANTEED BY FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") UNDER THE S$3,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

We refer to the announcement dated 22 July 2019, the amended and restated trust deed dated 12 September 2014 (the "Trust Deed") entered into by (1) the Issuer, as issuer, (2) the Company, as guarantor, and (3) DBS Trustee Limited, as trustee, the pricing supplement dated 23 September 2014 relating to the Perpetual Securities (the "Pricing Supplement") and the global certificate issued in respect of the Perpetual Securities.

Terms defined in the Trust Deed and the Pricing Supplement shall have the same meanings in this Notice, except where the context otherwise requires or except where otherwise specifically provided herein.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, the Issuer, elects to redeem all of the Perpetual Securities on 24 September 2019 pursuant to Condition 5(b) of the terms and conditions of the Perpetual Securities at the Redemption Amount together with distribution accrued (including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount) to (but excluding) 24 September 2019.

The details of the redemption in respect of the Perpetual Securities are as follows:

ISIN Code:

SG6TA0000005

Redemption Date:

24 September 2019, being the First Reset Date.

Redemption Price:

S$250,000 for every S$250,000 in nominal amount of

Perpetual Securities, together with Distribution

accrued (including any Arrears of Distribution and any

Additional Distribution Amount) to (but excluding) 24

September 2019.

Manner of Redemption:

On the Redemption Date, the Global Certificate shall

be presented and surrendered by The Central

Depository (Pte) Limited to the Issuing and Paying

Agent at 10 Toh Guan Road, #04-11 (Level 4B), DBS

Asia Gateway, Singapore 608838.

Method of Payment:

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price shall

be paid to The Central Depository (Pte) Limited.

Upon the redemption of the Perpetual Securities, the Perpetual Securities will be cancelled thereafter and delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

No representation is made as to the correctness of the ISIN Code as contained in this Notice. Reliance may be placed only on the identification numbers printed on the Perpetual Securities.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

23 August 2019

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:32:06 UTC
