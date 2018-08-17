Log in
Frasers Property : Replace - Issue Of Debentures By Fpht Under Its 25 Billion Thai Baht Debenture Programme

08/17/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Frasers Property Limited

(Formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

ISSUE OF DEBENTURES BY

FRASERS PROPERTY HOLDINGS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. UNDER ITS 25,000,000,000 THAI BAHT DEBENTURE PROGRAMME

Frasers Property Limited (formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) (the "Company") refers to its announcements dated 31 July 2018 and 14 August 2018 in relation to, amongst others, the proposed issuance by its subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (the "Issuer"), of debentures under the 25,000,000,000 Thai Baht debenture programme (the "Programme") established by the Issuer.

The Company wishes to announce that the Issuer has today issued Thai Baht 2,300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.02% Debentures due 2022 (the "2022 Debentures") and Thai Baht 1,200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.88% Debentures due 2028 (the "2028 Debentures", and together with the 2022 Debentures, the "Debentures"), under the Programme. The Debentures are guaranteed by the Company.

This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities of the Issuer or the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

17 August 2018

1

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:15:03 UTC
