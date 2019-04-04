Log in
Frasers Property : Response To A Query From Bloomberg

04/04/2019

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

ANNOUNCEMENT

Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") has received a query from Bloomberg in relation to its property known as "Frasers Tower" at 182 Cecil Street Singapore, and is providing the following response:

"Frasers Property continually reviews opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including potential opportunities to collaborate with new investors and/or divest our interests in projects/assets. In the course of such review, we may from time to time enter into discussions with parties for potential investments in or divestment of our interest in our projects/assets. In this regard, Frasers Property has been in discussions with certain parties who have expressed interest in a stake in the property known as "Frasers Tower" at 182 Cecil Street Singapore. There is no certainty that any transaction would result from such discussions."

The Company will, in compliance with its obligations under the applicable rules of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, issue further announcement(s) as required as and when there are material developments in the matter.

Shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

4 APRIL 2019

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:31:04 UTC
