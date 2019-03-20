PRESS RELEASE

Frasers Property Secures Green Club Loan for its Retail Mall

SINGAPORE, 20 MARCH 2019

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Frasers Property North Gem Trustee Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as FC North Gem Trustee Pte. Ltd.) (in its capacity as trustee-manager of North Gem Trust) has drawn down on a green club loan for its retail mall under the LMA/APLMA Green Loan Principles1. The net proceeds of the S$785 million five-year term loan will be used to refinance existing loans relating to the development of Northpoint City South Wing. This green loan follows Frasers Property's recent first green loan, which was secured for Frasers Tower last September.

Mr Loo Choo Leong, Group Chief Financial Officer of Frasers Property, commented, "At Frasers Property, we strive to make a measurable impact as a responsible real estate organisation. That means sustainability needs to become deeply rooted in our DNA and integrated across our business. We are glad that our stakeholders share the same sentiments as us and we are thankful that the financial institutions we work with are standing alongside us in this journey. The strong support we have received from banks for both green loans attests to the Group's established track record of developing environmentally-friendly buildings across the markets we operate in and encourages us to continue our progressive efforts at building sustainable communities and businesses."

Northpoint City South Wing is part of the largest integrated development in the north of Singapore, which includes a 920-unit private condominium, two retail mall wings with a combined net lettable area spanning more than 47,000 sq m, as well as multiple community spaces and green features. The South Wing has a wide variety of green features, such as lush greenery, low emissivity double-glazed glass, a highly efficient air conditioning and lighting system and use of recycled water for toilet flushing.

As a neighbourhood amenities hub connected to the public transport network, the development encourages cycling as a low-carbon mobility option by providing over 500 sheltered bicycle parking lots. Visitors can easily cycle to and from Northpoint City as a last mile transportation solution, and continue their commute by walking, or riding on trains or buses. In recognition of the development's environmentally-friendly design, the Singapore Building and Construction Authority has conferred it a Green Mark GoldPLUS rating.

1

The Green Loan Principles were launched by the Loan Market Association ("LMA") and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association ("APLMA") in March 2018. The Green Loan Principles set out a clear framework to promote integrity in the development of the green loan market by clarifying the characteristics of a green loan, based around the following four core components:

i. Use of Proceeds: The loan proceeds will finance and/ or refinance green projects (including other related and supporting expenditures, including research and development) with clear environmental benefits.

ii. Project Selection and Evaluation: The borrower demonstrates its clear environmental sustainability objectives, process to determine eligible green projects and the related eligibility criteria. The borrower is also encouraged to disclose any green standards or certifications.

iii. Management of Proceeds: To maintain transparency and promote the integrity of a green loan, the proceeds of the green loan should be credited to a dedicated account or otherwise tracked by the borrower in an appropriate manner.

iv. Reporting: The borrower should make and keep readily available up to date information on the allocation of proceeds and impact reporting to the green loan lenders annually until fully drawn, and as necessary thereafter in the event of material developments.

Frasers Property secured the green loan from a club of four banks, comprising:

Mandated Lead Arrangers & Original Lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited; DBS Bank Ltd.; Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch; and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch Facility Agent Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Security Agent DBS Bank Ltd.

This green loan was issued under Frasers Property's Green Loan Framework (the "Framework"), established under the LMA/APLMA Green Loan Principles. The Framework details clear guidelines on how Frasers Property will evaluate and select eligible green projects based on the Group's sustainability objectives, as well as manage the net proceeds from green loans, including reporting on the manner in which the net proceeds are allocated.

