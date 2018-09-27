Frasers Property : Street-food lane retailers sought at Eastern Creek Quarter

Street-food lane retailers sought at Eastern Creek Quarter EOI campaign kicks off for new restaurants, cafes and caterers

SYDNEY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

It's the new western Sydney shopping centre that promises to deliver a "new day out" for visitors, and an Expressions of Interest campaign now underway is the first chance for unique food and beverage concepts to showcase their flavours at Eastern Creek Quarter from day one.

Frasers Property Australia has commenced construction of Eastern Creek Quarter and will deliver a super-neighbourhood centre with a supermarket, a range of specialty stores and services, a children's play area and other community amenities.

A unique street-food lane precinct unlike anything else in Sydney's west will set the centre apart and Frasers Property is looking for bold, exciting and, above all, delicious retail concepts to detail their vision.

"We're not after one-size-fits-all operators," says Tim Moore, General Manager - Retail Leasing, Frasers Property Australia.

"At Eastern Creek Quarter, we're looking to create the most talked about place in Sydney's west. This means creating a vibrant, unique and exciting food and beverage offer in the most comfortable, sustainable environment imaginable.

"We're looking for operators whose vision is aligned with ours, and we look forward to discovering the new food concepts and tenancy designs that this EOI campaign draws out," he says.

The street-food lane will include six to eight tenancies approximately 30sqm to 40sqm in size, adjacent to an alfresco entertaining deck, which could potentially be used for events and functions.

Woolworths has been secured as the anchor tenant at Eastern Creek Quarter, with a brand new full-line 3,800 sqm supermarket and BWS liquor store set to bring new levels of convenience to the western Sydney community. A pharmacy, gym, childcare centre and medical centre are also expected to be among the first tenants, with stage one expected to be open in late 2019.

Eastern Creek Quarter will serve a large and growing catchment and will be within a 15 minute drive for 330,000 people and a 30 minute drive for 1.2 million people.

Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star rating for Eastern Creek Quarter and the design will respond to its location adjacent to Western Sydney Parklands by integrating facilities and amenities that connect people with the natural bushland. Community gardens and public BBQs will extend the notion of what a super-neighbourhood centre can be, combining recreation with places to socialise.

The centre will also assimilate with the different local landmarks surrounding it, including Eastern Creek Raceway, Eastern Road Sports Precinct and the new Sydney Zoo in Bungarribee Park.

"With a design and tenant mix curated specifically with the needs of the local community in mind, the vision for Eastern Creek Quarter is to create an exciting blend of retail shops, entertainment options, community areas and a unique dining hub to provide something truly different for the people of western Sydney," Mr Moore says.

Retailers interested in a tenancy at Eastern Creek Quarter should contact Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.frasersproperty.com.au/retail/nsw/eastern-creek/register.

