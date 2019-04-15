Frasers Property : The new shops set to shape Ed.Square Town Centre

At Ed.Square, Frasers Property has collaborated with world-class architectural firms HDR, GroupGSA and HASSELL to deliver the vision for a 21st century town centre, integrated with 1,882 homes in a mix of apartments, terraces and 'mews'-style townhouses.
With more than 28,000 new jobs expected to be created in Sydney's south west between Liverpool, Campbelltown and Badgerys Creek by 2030, Urbis1 has identified Ed.Square as the single most important mixed-use development in the context of this growth, due to its integration with Edmondson Park train station and its walkability.
Designed as a pedestrian-friendly community, all amenities are within 400 metres of the homes, connecting residents to Ed.Square Town Centre by foot.
The new community will enjoy convenient public transport links. The new Edmondson Park train station provides easy access to Liverpool, Parramatta and Sydney CBD, while the local bus network and Western Sydney Airport will enhance these connections.
Ed.Square is in one of Australia's fastest growing areas in Sydney's south west and is part of the South West Priority Growth Area identified by the NSW Government. Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia for Ed.Square.
