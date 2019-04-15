Frasers Property : The new shops set to shape Ed.Square Town Centre

The new shops set to shape Ed.Square Town Centre

Frasers Property announces new tenants at game-changing community

Diverse mix of retailers coming to south-west Sydney

New shops to join Coles, Liquorland and Event Cinemas

Excitement building with more shops set to be announced in coming months

Ed.Square also features a wide choice of homes

SYDNEY, 16 APRIL 2019

Frasers Property Australia has revealed a host of new tenants soon to open their doors in the new Ed.Square Town Centre, delivering real choice and the ultimate in convenience for the people of western Sydney.

Among the new food and beverage tenants joining the mix at Ed.Square Town Centre are The Noodle Den, Masala Kitchen, Jas & Co Steak - Bar - Grill, Sushi on Fire and The Shed Café. Additionally, Frasers Property anticipates announcing an exciting new burger concept and a new café/dessert bar next month.

For Western Sydney's health and beauty needs, coming to Ed.Square Town Centre are MRD Dental, Back in Focus and Blush Nails & Beauty, with a pharmacy, medical centre operator, hair salon, barber, laser clinic, massage and acupuncture specialist, and other health and beauty tenants to be announced shortly.

Other shops anticipated to be joining the mix at Ed.Square Town Centre include a newsagent, mobile phone specialist and gym.

There will also be an on-site childcare operator, delivering absolute convenience for parents, especially those catching the train to work from the adjacent Edmondson Park train station.

"The exciting range of shops coming to Ed.Square Town Centre will help us deliver on our vision to create a place that draws people from far and wide to enjoy a unique and memorable experience. This won't just be somewhere to shop, it will be a place to meet up and socialise, to be entertained or simply to relax," says Tim Moore, General Manager - Retail Leasing, Frasers Property Australia.

"The new tenants we're preparing to welcome to Ed.Square Town Centre provide a glimpse of the diversity and convenience that will be on offer to residents in the community and visitors from elsewhere in Sydney. The leasing campaign is progressing well with strong interest from a range of high-quality retailers given the number of residents soon to call Ed.Square home," he says.

Frasers Property has secured leases over approximately 45% of the available 25,000sqm of retail space in stage one of Ed.Square Town Centre, with residents set to enjoy the convenience of a full-line Coles supermarket, a Liquorland store as well as a state-of-the-art Event Cinemas complex.

The company remains on the lookout for high quality operators, with the leasing campaign currently focused on an Italian restaurant, homewares retailers, sporting goods retailers, jewellers and a radiologist.

Stage one of Ed.Square Town Centre is expected to open in the second half of 2020. On completion of stage two, of up to an additional 15,000sqm, the development will comprise up to 40,000sqm of retail space with over 120 shops integrated with a landmark 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre.

Ed.Square's shopping and entertainment precinct will be accessed via the Eat Street dining district and its array of culinary choices, while the Town Square will host live entertainment and a children's water play area.

