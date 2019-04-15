Log in
Frasers Property : The new shops set to shape Ed.Square Town Centre

04/15/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

The new shops set to shape Ed.Square Town Centre

Frasers Property announces new tenants at game-changing community

Diverse mix of retailers coming to south-west Sydney

New shops to join Coles, Liquorland and Event Cinemas

Excitement building with more shops set to be announced in coming months

Ed.Square also features a wide choice of homes

SYDNEY, 16 APRIL 2019

Frasers Property Australia has revealed a host of new tenants soon to open their doors in the new Ed.Square Town Centre, delivering real choice and the ultimate in convenience for the people of western Sydney.

Among the new food and beverage tenants joining the mix at Ed.Square Town Centre are The Noodle Den, Masala Kitchen, Jas & Co Steak - Bar - Grill, Sushi on Fire and The Shed Café. Additionally, Frasers Property anticipates announcing an exciting new burger concept and a new café/dessert bar next month.

For Western Sydney's health and beauty needs, coming to Ed.Square Town Centre are MRD Dental, Back in Focus and Blush Nails & Beauty, with a pharmacy, medical centre operator, hair salon, barber, laser clinic, massage and acupuncture specialist, and other health and beauty tenants to be announced shortly.

Other shops anticipated to be joining the mix at Ed.Square Town Centre include a newsagent, mobile phone specialist and gym.

There will also be an on-site childcare operator, delivering absolute convenience for parents, especially those catching the train to work from the adjacent Edmondson Park train station.

"The exciting range of shops coming to Ed.Square Town Centre will help us deliver on our vision to create a place that draws people from far and wide to enjoy a unique and memorable experience. This won't just be somewhere to shop, it will be a place to meet up and socialise, to be entertained or simply to relax," says Tim Moore, General Manager - Retail Leasing, Frasers Property Australia.

"The new tenants we're preparing to welcome to Ed.Square Town Centre provide a glimpse of the diversity and convenience that will be on offer to residents in the community and visitors from elsewhere in Sydney. The leasing campaign is progressing well with strong interest from a range of high-quality retailers given the number of residents soon to call Ed.Square home," he says.

Frasers Property has secured leases over approximately 45% of the available 25,000sqm of retail space in stage one of Ed.Square Town Centre, with residents set to enjoy the convenience of a full-line Coles supermarket, a Liquorland store as well as a state-of-the-art Event Cinemas complex.

The company remains on the lookout for high quality operators, with the leasing campaign currently focused on an Italian restaurant, homewares retailers, sporting goods retailers, jewellers and a radiologist.

Stage one of Ed.Square Town Centre is expected to open in the second half of 2020. On completion of stage two, of up to an additional 15,000sqm, the development will comprise up to 40,000sqm of retail space with over 120 shops integrated with a landmark 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre.

Ed.Square's shopping and entertainment precinct will be accessed via the Eat Street dining district and its array of culinary choices, while the Town Square will host live entertainment and a children's water play area.

PRESS RELEASE

At Ed.Square, Frasers Property has collaborated with world-class architectural firms HDR, GroupGSA and HASSELL to deliver the vision for a 21st century town centre, integrated with 1,882 homes in a mix of apartments, terraces and 'mews'-style townhouses.

With more than 28,000 new jobs expected to be created in Sydney's south west between Liverpool, Campbelltown and Badgerys Creek by 2030, Urbis1 has identified Ed.Square as the single most important mixed-use development in the context of this growth, due to its integration with Edmondson Park train station and its walkability.

Designed as a pedestrian-friendly community, all amenities are within 400 metres of the homes, connecting residents to Ed.Square Town Centre by foot.

The new community will enjoy convenient public transport links. The new Edmondson Park train station provides easy access to Liverpool, Parramatta and Sydney CBD, while the local bus network and Western Sydney Airport will enhance these connections.

Ed.Square is in one of Australia's fastest growing areas in Sydney's south west and is part of the South West Priority Growth Area identified by the NSW Government. Frasers Property is targeting a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia for Ed.Square.

Contact Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.edsquare.com.aufor more information on retail opportunities at Ed.Square.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. The company has over 90 years' heritage in Australia with current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about Frasers Property Australia, visit frasersproperty.com.au.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$33 billion as at 31 December 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China. Its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

1Urbis Edmondson Park Market Outlook, March 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Communication

Stephen Naylor

T +61 432 656 193

Estephen@wisemcbaron.com.au

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 03:37:02 UTC
