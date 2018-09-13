Frasers Property : Thousands register interest in Burwood Brickworks homes

Thousands register interest in Burwood Brickworks homes World class sustainability features plus location generates buyer buzz

 5,600 expressions of interest from potential buyers  Owner-occupiers, first-home buyers top the list

MELBOURNE, 13 SEPTEMBER 2018

Thousands of potential buyers have registered their interest in a progressive residential development in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, with owner-occupiers and first-home buyers most keen to secure a piece of property history.

Fraser's Property Australia's Burwood Brickworks development has received more than 5,600 expressions of interest from buyers for its residential apartment, townhouse and land lots offerings.

While investors have also indicated strong interest in the project, those wanting to break into the property market and home-owners looking to move to the new community top the list of prospective buyers.

Of the approximately 5,600 people who have registered interest in the project, more than 1,500 are owner-occupiers and another 1,350 are first home buyers. It seems local interest in the project is also high with many interested buyers already residing in surrounding suburbs, including Forest Hill, Burwood, Vermont, Box Hill, Canterbury, Wantirna and Glen Waverley.

The Burwood Brickworks project is set to transform a disused 18-hectare site into one of Australia's most sustainable communities, breathing new life into the heart of Burwood, just 15km from Melbourne's CBD.

Sarah Bloom, Frasers Property Australia's General Manager - Residential Victoria, says location coupled with ambitious plans for the site is behind the strong buyer interest.

"People are genuinely excited about this project and want to be a part of something that will re-set the benchmark for urban living," Ms Bloom says.

"It really shows in the interest from local buyers - people who have already established themselves in the area - that they would be prepared to make the move to Burwood Brickworks because of what it will offer them in terms of lifestyle and sustainability."

Burwood Brickworks will incorporate 700 new homes and community facilities, including two large public spaces, connected to an urban plaza adjoining a shopping centre complete with rooftop urban farm.

Frasers Property Australia is aiming to make Burwood Brickworks shopping centre the first retail development in the world to achieve Living Building Challenge certification, which includes targets such as generating more energy than it consumes on an annual basis.

After receiving development approval for the ambitious project earlier this year, Frasers Property is pushing ahead with retail construction at the Middleborough Road site and residential homes are expected to hit the market this Spring.

"Homes at Burwood Brickworks will be a mix of freestanding and semi-detached terrace housing as well as apartments and we will also have a selection of exclusive land lots available," Ms Bloom says.

The new community is expected to be complete by 2020, generating 3,000 new jobs during construction and 700 ongoing jobs in the shopping centre.

"There is definitely a buzz in the local community about what is about to come. We are expecting the retail precinct will be a major drawcard for up to 100,000 people in the catchment," she says.

"For those who have expressed interest in buying at Burwood Brickworks, I think they are wanting to have the shopping, entertainment and community space available on their doorstep, rather than a car drive away.

"Burwood Brickworks is going to offer residents a lifestyle that will set a new Australian standard in terms of community health, wellbeing and sustainability. Who wouldn't want to be part of that?"

For regular updates about new residential opportunities visit frasersproperty.com.au/burwoodeast or phone 13 38 38.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. We've been creating memorable places in Australia since 1924. Our current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about FPA, visit www.frasersproperty.com.au

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" or the "Company"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Company is organised around five asset classes with total assets of approximately S$32 billion as at 30 June 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Its well-established hospitality business owns and / or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging on its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit www.frasersproperty.com

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Communication

Karina Grift / Senior Consultant T +61 419 899 311

E karina_grift@wisemcbaron.com.au