Frasers Property : Woolworths opens doors at the new Shell Cove Town Centre

Woolworths opens doors at the new Shell Cove Town Centre

New retail offering for marina community

 New shops now open for business

 Woolworths opens today to serve the local community

 Official opening with family fun day later this month

SYDNEY, 10 OCTOBER 2018

Woolworths, BWS and a host of new local businesses today opened their doors in the new Shell Cove Town Centre, marking the start of a new chapter in the life of the award-winning waterfront community.

Today's store openings represent one of the most important and eagerly awaited milestones in the history of the 30-year Shell Cove project, a joint venture between Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia.

Anchored by a full-line 3,800sqm Woolworths supermarket and BWS store, the new Shell Cove Town Centre features an ice-creamery, health food and juice kiosk, pizza and pasta restaurant, upmarket café, artisan bakery, dentist and barber.

There will be an official launch celebration for the new Shell Cove Town Centre on Thursday 25 October at 10.30am, where Shellharbour Mayor Marianne Saliba will be joined by Peri Macdonald, Executive General Manager - Retail, and Glenn Colquhoun, Development Director - Shell Cove, in cutting the ribbon on this landmark project. Morning tea will be provided and media is invited to attend.

Then on Saturday October 27, Frasers Property will host a family fun day at the new Shell Cove Town Centre, with a range of activities, live music and entertainment, giveaways and retailer offers to bring the community together.

But people can grab the groceries and check out some of the new retailers from today.

"Shell Cove Town Centre today became the new natural heart of The Waterfront, Shell Cove community, to service a catchment of some 100,000 people," Peri Macdonald, Executive General Manager - Retail, Frasers Property Australia says.

"We've carefully cultivated a great mix of local businesses to complement the convenience of having

Woolworths in the community, and focused the design of the retail centre to optimise the beauty of the natural environment here at Shell Cove. This will deliver a great experience in a memorable setting for locals and visitors alike."

Opening today with Woolworths and BWS were:

 Bliss Ice-cream and Gelato

 Naturally Tasty - healthy food and juice

 Breadrocks - artisan bakery

 Shell Cove Dental

 Man Cave - barber

The Shell Cove Sales and Information Centre has also been relocated to the new town centre, making it even more convenient for people to check out the lifestyle opportunities on offer at The Waterfront, Shell Cove - seven days a week.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove has been designed so residents can walk to shops, the harbour, schools, beaches, public transport and other amenities. The new community is in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.

This first stage of the town centre features solar panels that will generate power equivalent to that required to operate 55 homes, as well as a rainwater recycling system for use in gardens and toilets which, coupled with efficient taps and fittings, is estimated to save more than 900,000L of water annually.

The Shell Cove Sales and Information Centre is located in the Shell Cove Town Centre. It is open seven days from 11am to 5pm. For more information call 13 38 38 or visit www.thewaterfrontshellcove.com.au.

