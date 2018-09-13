Frasers Property signs up to Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment

World Green Building Council launches unprecedented action statement

 Frasers Property becomes founding signatory to landmark global environmental commitment

 World Green Building Council launches commitment at Global Climate Action Summit

 Action plan to save 224 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030

SYDNEY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2018

As part of a new global commitment announced today, every new building created by Frasers Property Australia must operate at net zero carbon from 2030, and all its existing buildings must operate at net zero carbon by 2050.

Frasers Property has joined the first global Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, officially launched in San Francisco today as part of the Global Climate Action Summit.

The company is one of 37 signatories, comprising 11 businesses, 22 cities and four states and regions, to together commit to eliminating 244 million tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent (CO2e) by 2030 under the

World Green Building Council's unprecedented statement of coordinated action.

The launch of the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment signals the start of a global leadership movement towards a decarbonised built environment. It provides strong evidence that industry and policy makers around the world are willing to take drastic action to prevent catastrophic climate change and create more comfortable, healthy and future-proofed environments for their employees and residents to occupy.

Rod Fehring, Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Australia, says the Commitment aligns with the company's existing carbon neutral aspirations.

"As a major property group, we feel a responsibility to join the Global Commitment for Net Zero Carbon Buildings and to be part of the solution. We're not only actively striving to reach net zero emissions in our own developments, we want to maintain a leadership role in encouraging the broader industry to accept the challenge too," he says.

The elimination of 244 million tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent (CO2e) is the equivalent of taking 52 million cars off the road for one year.

Mr Fehring says it is paramount Australia increases the pace of change to ensure it meets its international climate change obligations.

"To get there, we need to keep investigating different ways to do things," he says.

"We are continuing to introduce innovations such as embedded energy networks, use of certified carbon neutral energy in the building and operational phases of our projects, and understanding the potential for prefabricated and modular construction to deliver improved sustainability outcomes, just to name a few.

"We have enjoyed a strong relationship the Green Building Council of Australia for many years and the

Global Commitment for Net Zero Carbon Buildings is a meaningful way for us to continue to grow this relationship though aligned goals."

Terri Wills, CEO of the World Green Building Council, says she is delighted at the ambition being demonstrated by climate leaders.

"Our vision of a net zero emissions future is within reach, if we all work together to overcome the challenges," she says.

"Taking this leap has taken a phenomenal effort from the founding signatories, and we applaud them for their leadership and compel others to join us on this exciting journey. Our Green Building Councils are ready to support each and every signatory as we work together to towards decarbonising the built environment."

The Commitment is part of the WorldGBC global campaign Advancing Net Zero, launched in 2016. To enable all those who own, occupy and develop buildings to act on the Commitment, WorldGBC's network of almost 70 Green Building Councils will continue to provide a range of transformational and capacity building support including advocacy, policy development, education and certification.

END

