Frasers Property unveils new land release at The Grove

 A range of land lots available in latest land release

 Community festival on Saturday March 2, 12noon - 3pm

 Families encouraged to come and enjoy free food and entertainment

MELBOURNE, 25 FEBRUARY 2019

Frasers Property Australia has recently acquired The Grove and is now getting to know existing residents, and welcoming new and interested buyers with a festival full of family fun.

The event, on Saturday March 2, will coincide with the public sales launch of the latest release of land lots at the sought-after community.

Well-positioned in Victoria's booming western growth corridor, The Grove offers residents an abundance of outdoor lifestyle opportunities as well as easy access to a future town centre, community facilities and planned schools all in a picturesque natural setting.

Prices for lots in the next land release start from $295,500 for 350 sqm.

The community is already taking shape with more than 850 land lots sold and new residents settled in. Frasers Property will deliver the balance of the new community, which includes up to 1,780 further residential land lots across some 167 hectares.

Future plans at The Grove are expected to include a retail precinct, proposed primary and secondary schools, neighbourhood activity centre, sporting oval, and a series of walking and cycle paths connecting parklands and waterways with the wider neighbourhood.

Sarah Bloom, General Manager - Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says the new land release is the first since Frasers Property acquired The Grove and next month's event will be an opportunity for buyers to find out more about Frasers Property and the community.

"We are exceptionally proud to be working with this community to make the vision for The Grove into a reality for all the residents, including those already living here and those yet to move in," Ms Bloom says.

"We hope everyone will come along, enjoy time with their families and for those interested in buying, they can see what all the fuss is about."

The event will run from 12noon - 3pm on the grounds around The Grove sales centre at 180 Davis Rd, Tarneit, with free family-friendly attractions including:

 A special appearance by Sashi Cheliah, MasterChef Australia Winner 2018

 Roving entertainment to entertain crowds

 Food market featuring a range of multicultural fare

 Interactive arts and craft activities

For more information about opportunities at The Grove and the upcoming land release, visit www.frasersproperty.com.au/smp/vic/the-grove/register or call 13 38 38.

