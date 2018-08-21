Fraud Analytics Solution for a Financial Services Company Helped Devise the Perfect Solution for Fraud Detection in Banking | Quantzig

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest fraud analytics study on the financial services industry. The financial services company wanted to devise predictive models for fraud detection in banking.

According to the fraud analytics experts at Quantzig, “Fraud analytics allows players in the financial services industry to identify and implement the best practices to prevent fraud.”

Currently, there is fierce competition in the financial services space. Consequently, banking firms especially those in the credit card business are forced to target low-value customers to expand their customer base. As players in the financial services industry try to reach out and acquire such customers they are increasingly faced with challenges related to the security of transactions. This has been a major contributor to the increase in the number of fraudulent activities and transactions making fraud detection in banking a priority for companies operating in the financial services industry.

The fraud analytics solution helped the financial services company to study their data patterns and strengthen their team’s ability by incorporating advanced levels of analytics insights that are aligned with the needs of the business.

This fraud analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the fraudulent applications and prevent such transactions

Implement the best practices for fraud detection in banking

This fraud analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Bringing banks closer to their customer and enhancing the value of their services by preventing financial thefts

Devising a powerful fraud detection model for the client

