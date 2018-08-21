Log in
Fraud Analytics Solution for a Financial Services Company Helped Devise the Perfect Solution for Fraud Detection in Banking | Quantzig

08/21/2018 | 08:02am CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest fraud analytics study on the financial services industry. The financial services company wanted to devise predictive models for fraud detection in banking.

Fraud analytics solution for a financial services company helped devise the perfect solution for fra ...

Fraud analytics solution for a financial services company helped devise the perfect solution for fraud detection in banking. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the fraud analytics experts at Quantzig, “Fraud analytics allows players in the financial services industry to identify and implement the best practices to prevent fraud.”

Currently, there is fierce competition in the financial services space. Consequently, banking firms especially those in the credit card business are forced to target low-value customers to expand their customer base. As players in the financial services industry try to reach out and acquire such customers they are increasingly faced with challenges related to the security of transactions. This has been a major contributor to the increase in the number of fraudulent activities and transactions making fraud detection in banking a priority for companies operating in the financial services industry.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The fraud analytics solution helped the financial services company to study their data patterns and strengthen their team’s ability by incorporating advanced levels of analytics insights that are aligned with the needs of the business.

This fraud analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Identify the fraudulent applications and prevent such transactions
  • Implement the best practices for fraud detection in banking
  • To know more about the benefits of fraud analytics solutions, speak to an expert

This fraud analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Bringing banks closer to their customer and enhancing the value of their services by preventing financial thefts
  • Devising a powerful fraud detection model for the client
  • To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete fraud analytics summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/financial-services-fraud-detection

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


HOT NEWS
