Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Data Theft Across the Globe to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the fraud detection and prevention market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005501/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in data theft across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented as below:

End-User

  • Retail
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Telecom and It
  • BFSI
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30150

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fraud detection and prevention market report covers the following areas:

  • Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size
  • Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends
  • Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of blockchain technology in fraud detection and prevention as one of the prime reasons driving the fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next few years.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fraud detection and prevention market, including some of the vendors such as Fiserv, IBM, Oracle and SAP and SAS Institute. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fraud detection and prevention market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fraud detection and prevention market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fraud detection and prevention market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fraud detection and prevention market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Fiserv
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • SAS Institute

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:41pTo Support Growth, SureView Systems Creates Two Distinct Companies
BU
02:40pEAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:40pCIENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pGREEN PLANET BIO ENGINEERING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:40pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Ii-Key Technology for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Featured in Media
AQ
02:40pLUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
02:40pSEMPRA ENERGY : Minority- and Women-owned Businesses, Other Diverse Companies Get 42 Percent of SoCalGas Spending in 2019
PR
02:37pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Qudian, Geron Corporation, Opera Limited, and Beyond Meat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group