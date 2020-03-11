Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Data Theft Across the Globe to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the fraud detection and prevention market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in data theft across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and It

BFSI

Others

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fraud detection and prevention market report covers the following areas:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of blockchain technology in fraud detection and prevention as one of the prime reasons driving the fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next few years.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fraud detection and prevention market, including some of the vendors such as Fiserv, IBM, Oracle and SAP and SAS Institute. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fraud detection and prevention market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fraud detection and prevention market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fraud detection and prevention market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fraud detection and prevention market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fiserv

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

