Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fraudsters Level Up on Sophisticated Online Gaming Attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:50am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs, providers of online fraud prevention technology, announced a 30% spike in attacks on gaming platforms last quarter. Findings from the Arkose Labs Q1 2020 Fraud and Abuse Report show most of the growth is coming from new account registration attacks, which increased more than 70%. Attacks targeting this sector are increasing at a rapid pace and often demonstrate highly sophisticated fraud patterns.

"The online gaming industry is a showcase for the fraud ecosystem's creative streak. As the popularity of gaming platforms continues to grow, fraudsters across the globe are devising increasingly inventive ways to attack," said Vanita Pandey, VP of Marketing and Strategy at Arkose Labs. "The fraudster's end game can vary from stealing payment details in account takeovers, selling in-game assets on the black market, or scams that use gaming messaging systems to disseminate malicious content."

Arkose Labs also found that human-driven attacks on gaming platforms grew sharply this quarter -- especially for logins and payments. Fraudsters tap into global “sweatshops” to scale up attacks with human resources, while keeping costs low. Arkose Labs has detected an increase in human-driven in-game spam and abuse, with fraudsters trying to improve their success rates in attacks which involve two-way interactions that bots cannot execute well. 

Automation has traditionally dominated attacks on gaming platforms and, despite the recent rise in human-driven fraud, it still accounts for the majority of attempts. Bot attacks range in sophistication from crude, high velocity attacks, to more advanced automated attacks that more accurately mimic human behavior. A unique sub-industry has emerged within the industry where fraudsters use bots to build account proﬁles and sell accounts with higher levels; or target online currencies used within select games.

“When targeting online gaming platforms, fraudsters are leveraging automated bots, human sweatshops and hybrid attacks to maximize their return on investment,” said Pandey. “For long-term resilience against the rising tide of fraud, operators need to assess the underlying intent of traffic using sophisticated profiling technology, and then deploy targeted friction towards high-risk activity. This will slow fraudsters down and increase their costs, until the point that large-scale attacks become unsustainable for fraudsters.”

As the global online gaming community continues to expand, in-game assets are now estimated to be worth more than $50 billion. These assets are emerging as a hot new target for fraudsters who use account takeover attacks and illicit real money trading to steal and sell on assets in exchange for virtual gold.

The ingenuity of fraudsters means that they can monetize online interactions intended to have no financial value and tap into a shadow support ecosystem in order to attack at scale and sell assets on an online black market. The more success they see, the stronger their fraud operations become, as profits are used to expand resources and launch fresh attacks.

To access the full Q1 2020 Fraud and Abuse Report, please visit: https://www.arkoselabs.com/resource/q1-fraud-and-abuse-report/. To learn more about Arkose Labs and its Fraud and Abuse Defense Platform, visit: www.arkoselabs.com.

About the Arkose Labs Q1 2020 Fraud and Abuse Report
Based on actual user sessions and attack patterns from October through December 2019, the Q1 2020 Arkose Labs Fraud and Abuse Report analyzed more than 1.3 billion transactions spanning account registrations, logins and payments across the financial services, ecommerce, travel, social media, gaming and entertainment sectors. The findings investigate the mechanics of attacks originating from automated bots, humans and sweatshops.

About Arkose Labs
Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Its patented platform combines Arkose Detect, a sophisticated risk engine, with Arkose Enforce, which uses targeted step-up challenges to wear fraudsters down and diminish their ROI. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering unrivaled user experiences.

Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.

Media Inquiries:
Paul Wilke
Upright Position Communications
arkose@uprightcomms.com
+1-415-881-7995

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pWURL : Reaches 100 Million Connected TVs, Delivers 1.2 Billion Targeted Ads in First Full Year Since Launch
PR
12:02pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors
BU
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors (INO)
BU
12:02pSentara Healthcare Partners With CitiusTech to Deploy Data Platform on Microsoft Azure
BU
12:02pA large Health Plan on the East Coast configured its benefit product builds in 3.5 calendar days
BU
12:02pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)
BU
12:02pFASTLY : Adds Former New York Times and Mozilla Executives to Lead Engineering Teams
BU
12:01pPUBL : Resolutions by the 2020 Annual General Meeting in SAS AB (publ)
AQ
12:01pEPISURF MEDICAL PUBL : Progress for European sites in Episurf Medical's Episealer® knee implant IDE study
AQ
12:01pTECK RESOURCES : Announces 33% Carbon Reduction Target and Updated Sustainability Strategy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group