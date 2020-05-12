Frazier Healthcare Partners : Launches Lengo Therapeutics

New Company to Discover and Develop Precision Oncology Medicines

Frazier Healthcare Partners (“Frazier”) today announced the launch of Lengo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lengo”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments targeting driver mutations in oncology.

“Lengo emerged from discussions at Frazier and among a highly experienced group of oncology researchers, including Frazier Senior Advisors Roger Ulrich, Ph.D., Jim Bristol, Ph.D., Michael Gallatin, Ph.D. and Bruce Roth, Ph.D., who helped identify several mutations in cancers that we felt were not well addressed by existing therapeutics,” said Tracy Saxton, Ph.D., CEO of Lengo. ”We were fortunate to identify novel chemical matter discovered at Jubilant to address some of these mutations of interest.”

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (“Jubilant”) has granted an exclusive license to Lengo for the worldwide development and commercialization of a portfolio of novel chemistry against undisclosed oncology targets. In connection with the license, Lengo has completed a $15 million Series A financing round from Frazier.

Jubilant and Frazier have been working together on multiple discovery-stage companies since 2016, starting with Mavupharma which was acquired by AbbVie in 2019.

“Company formation is one of our core activities at Frazier, and Jubilant has been a key part of several of our early-stage companies,” said Daniel Estes, Ph.D., General Partner on the Frazier Life Sciences team. “We are excited to advance the assets we have licensed at Lengo to the clinic as quickly as possible.”

“We are pleased to be strengthening our ties with Frazier Healthcare Partners,” said Shyam Bhartia and Hari Bhartia, founders of Jubilant. “We welcome the addition of Lengo to the pipeline of companies we are working on together in drug discovery.”

About Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Ingredients and Drug Discovery & Development Solutions businesses. Drug Discovery & Development Solutions comprises Drug Discovery Services (DDS) business through Jubilant Biosys Limited & Jubilant Chemsys Limited and Proprietary Drug Discovery business through Jubilant Therapeutics. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited has a team of around 7,700 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers across over 100 countries. The Company is well recognized as a ‘Partner of Choice’ by leading pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies globally. For more information: www.jubl.com

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With nearly $4.8 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in over 200 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. The firm’s Life Sciences team invests in therapeutics and related areas that are addressing unmet medical needs through innovation. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information: http://www.frazierhealthcare.com.

