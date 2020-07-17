Fred Keller : Congressman Fred Keller advocates for domestic production of Tungsten

July 17, 2020

Press Release

Submits an amendment to NDAA that would boost national security, jobs in Bradford County

Washington, D.C. - Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) today submitted an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would prioritize the domestic production of tungsten and tungsten powder - materials used in critical defense products like penetrators, artillery projectiles, and tank shells.

During a meeting of the House Rules Committee this afternoon, Congressman Keller testified about the importance of his amendment for U.S. national security and jobs in Bradford County given the presence of Global Tungsten and Powders in Towanda.

Currently, China controls more than 80 percent of tungsten mining in the world and remains the leading producer of tungsten. Congressman Keller's amendment works to turn back China's growing influence throughout the world by increasing domestic capacity of tungsten in the United States and in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District is home to Global Tungsten and Powders, the top employer in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, and the leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of refractory metal powders such as tungsten. In October of 2019, Congressman Keller toured Global Tungsten and Powders to learn more about the company's local operations and its importance to national security.

On the amendment, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

'Prioritizing our domestic tungsten supply will not only support jobs right here in Pennsylvania's 12th District, it will boost America's national security. China's market control of this material makes the United States and our allies less secure and takes away a major economic opportunity for our domestic tungsten producers. Knowing now what we do about China's intentions during COVID-19, my amendment will bring this important industry home so that the United States is not reliant on foreign sources of tungsten for any of our defense needs.'

