Frederic Krieger, Leading Securities Compliance Lawyer, Joins Murphy & McGonigle

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederic Krieger, an experienced securities lawyer who has held senior legal roles at the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange, has joined financial services and regulatory law firm Murphy & McGonigle. Mr. Krieger comes to the firm from BMO Capital Markets, where he served as General Counsel for eight years at a legacy broker-dealer, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets.

A former trial attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Krieger brings to 13 the number of Murphy & McGonigle lawyers who previously served at the SEC. He joins the firm's Broker-Dealer Advisory & Counseling Practice and the Trading & Markets Counseling Practice and is based in the New York office.

Mr. Krieger's background includes senior positions at major financial institutions, including chief compliance counsel, head of European Compliance, and Managing Director of Fixed Income, Derivatives, and Emerging Markets at Salomon Brothers and Citigroup. He was also global head of compliance at Charles Schwab. He also practiced law at two global law firms.

"The addition of such a talented securities lawyer as Fred further reinforces Murphy & McGonigle's laser focus on the financial services industry," said Executive Committee Member Thomas J. McGonigle. "His experience inside both major financial exchanges and leading financial institutions will provide our clients with an invaluable perspective."

Mr. Krieger is the founder of the Mid-Market Financial Services Regulatory Group, which serves as a clearing house for thought and ideas for mid-market financial services firms. His past experience includes chairing the Compliance Committee of the Bond Market Association and the Compliance Committee of the Emerging Markets Trader Association, serving as vice president, international of the SIA Compliance and Legal Division Executive Committee, and as a member of the Compliance Committee of the London Investment Banking Association.

"I am very excited about working with this outstanding group of financial services lawyers," said Mr. Krieger. "The opportunity to return to private practice and apply my experience to address the needs of clients in the dynamic and evolving financial services sector is really thrilling."

Murphy & McGonigle's Securities Regulation and Litigation – Securities practices have gained significant recognition in the firm's eight years of existence, with both groups being named National Tier One by U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." Chambers USA called the Securities Regulation practice "a who's who of regulatory might."

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions in the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

