Frederic Makowiecki: A GT500 is an exotic GT car with the performance of an LMP1

08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

In Europe, the racing organisations are always focused on balancing everything out, locking in a particular tyre manufacturer, limiting a team's strategy options. But in Japan it's totally the opposite. Here, development and pure racing are encouraged much more than in Europe. At Super GT there is no spec tyre manufacturer and there is a genuine war going on between the tyre manufacturers, which pushes the development of new products. And that's exactly why we race.

The GT500 is in essence a very exotic GT car. It has some characteristics that are very similar to a GT car. It moves around a lot and it's very tail happy, but on the other hand we have the power and downforce of an LMP1 car. All that makes this car one of the most impressive race cars I've ever driven.

Disclaimer

Motul SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 12:01:03 UTC
