Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 09:27pm CET

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPink Marketplace: FCBI), the parent company for Frederick County Bank (“FCB” or the “Bank”), announced today a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share, declared on December 17, 2018. This cash dividend is payable on February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce our 28th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflective of FCB’s successful financial performance and the Board of Directors’ continued confidence in the future of the Bank,” said President and CEO William R. Talley, Jr. “We are also proud of both the hard work by the Bank’s employees and the unwavering support of the community that have enabled FCB to continue to reward our many loyal shareholders.

Frederick County Bank is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through five bank centers located in Frederick County, Maryland.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry generally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company will not update forward-looking statements to reflect factual assumptions, circumstances or events that have changed after a forward-looking statement was made.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15pCOMSCORE : Scores An Expanded Deal With This TV Broadcaster
AQ
10:15pPARKIT : Announces Closing of Rights Offering
AQ
10:15pLANNETT CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:15pNorthwest Federal Donates to Four Community Partners as Part of Their Checking Campaign
BU
10:15pSEC Publishes Two Reports on Credit Rating Agencies Showing Continued Focus on Compliance and Competition
NE
10:15pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TSRO, EIX AND MDR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:15pVOLKSWAGEN : Supplier to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy, Pay $35 Million Fine in Emissions-Cheating Probe
DJ
10:14pSYMANTEC RESEARCH : Cyber Espionage Group Has Compromised Dozens of Organizations Globally Since September
BU
10:14pSB ONE BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's sector specific consultation
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of Venco Acquisition in Londrina Brazil
3Oil dives on fears of glut, global economic slowdown
4SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC : SUPREME CANNABIS : Wiz Khalifa Partners with Supreme to Expand Cannabis Brand -..
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Considers $8 Billion Bid for Endeavor Energy-Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.