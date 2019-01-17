Free 2019 CX Trends Webinar: Why Are Brands Still Struggling, and What is the Fix?

Cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence leader
InMoment
is offering a free
webinar titled, “CX Trends 2019: Why Are Brands Struggling and
What is the Fix?” The webinar is being produced in partnership with
Customer Think, a global online community of business leaders striving
to create profitable customer-centric enterprises.
The webinar will air live on Thursday, 31 January, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m.
ET.
Customer experience isn’t the shiny new object it once was. It has
evolved into a more mature business practice that some brands are
leveraging to differentiate on both reputation and revenues.
In this webinar, InMoment’s Andrew Park, VP Customer Experience
Strategy, will discuss the hard truth—that most companies still haven’t
mastered customer experience, aren’t seeing the benefits, and in fact
questioning its fundamental worth. Park will reveal compelling findings
from InMoment’s upcoming CX Trends Report that provide a window into
where and why brands are still struggling, and how they can address the
problems. .
In this webinar Park will present key findings:
-
Lurking versus Listening: Brands’ obsession with digital data
and online forums is keeping them in a passive and reactive mode,
limiting their understanding of customers’ most important
conversations.
-
Neglecting non-buyers: Findings on why customers leave without
buying revealed a troubling problem: many brands aren’t only missing
opportunities to build high-value relationships, but actually harming
their chances of ever doing so.
-
Dismissing the human factor: Brands still don’t understand how
critical employees are in improving satisfaction, but more
importantly, creating memorable experiences to build lasting loyalty.
In addition to the findings, Park will also discuss how brands can
effectively address the disconnects and leverage the opportunities to
begin seeing the proven and positive outcomes from effectively blending
the needs of customers, employees and your business.
About InMoment
InMoment™
is a cloud-based experience (EX) intelligence platform, arming brands
with compelling insights to drive high-value business decisions and
relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s
industry-leading data science powers a full suite of Customer Experience
(CX) and Employee Experience (EX) solutions. InMoment’s approach of
providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership
support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize
maximum business impact.
