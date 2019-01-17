Log in
Free 2019 CX Trends Webinar: Why Are Brands Still Struggling, and What is the Fix?

01/17/2019 | 12:00pm EST

Cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment is offering a free webinar titled, “CX Trends 2019: Why Are Brands Struggling and What is the Fix?” The webinar is being produced in partnership with Customer Think, a global online community of business leaders striving to create profitable customer-centric enterprises.

The webinar will air live on Thursday, 31 January, 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Click here to register.

Customer experience isn’t the shiny new object it once was. It has evolved into a more mature business practice that some brands are leveraging to differentiate on both reputation and revenues.

In this webinar, InMoment’s Andrew Park, VP Customer Experience Strategy, will discuss the hard truth—that most companies still haven’t mastered customer experience, aren’t seeing the benefits, and in fact questioning its fundamental worth. Park will reveal compelling findings from InMoment’s upcoming CX Trends Report that provide a window into where and why brands are still struggling, and how they can address the problems. .

In this webinar Park will present key findings:

  • Lurking versus Listening: Brands’ obsession with digital data and online forums is keeping them in a passive and reactive mode, limiting their understanding of customers’ most important conversations.
  • Neglecting non-buyers: Findings on why customers leave without buying revealed a troubling problem: many brands aren’t only missing opportunities to build high-value relationships, but actually harming their chances of ever doing so.
  • Dismissing the human factor: Brands still don’t understand how critical employees are in improving satisfaction, but more importantly, creating memorable experiences to build lasting loyalty.

In addition to the findings, Park will also discuss how brands can effectively address the disconnects and leverage the opportunities to begin seeing the proven and positive outcomes from effectively blending the needs of customers, employees and your business.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is a cloud-based experience (EX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s industry-leading data science powers a full suite of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) solutions. InMoment’s approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.


© Business Wire 2019
