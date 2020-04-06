Log in
Free Accelerated Data Transfer Software for COVID-19 Researchers

04/06/2020 | 07:08am EDT

To speed the pace of research, Data Expedition, Inc. offers software at no charge to move datasets quickly and reliably between hospitals, labs, research institutes

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) announced today that the company is offering free licenses of its accelerated data transport software, including ExpeDat and CloudDat, to scientific researchers trying to fast-track a vaccine for COVID-19.

Details, blogs, video available here: https://dataexpedition.reportablenews.com/pr/free-accelerated-data-transfer-software-for-covid-19-researchers

What:

High-performance data transfer software that can move files ranging from megabytes to terabytes among research institutions, cloud providers, and personal computers at speeds many times faster than traditional software.

When:

Available immediately for an initial 90-day license; requests to extend licenses will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to facilitate continued research.

Where:

Contact covid19@dataexpedition.com to request a free license. Please include the following information in the email: contact name, organization, email, phone number, and area of research.

Who:

Hospitals, vaccine researchers, infectious disease researchers and all those involved in COVID-19 research that are collaborating to effectively defeat the current pandemic.

Why:

DEI's easy-to-use software allows researchers to exchange large data sets across both public and private networks extremely quickly and reliably. ExpeDat and CloudDat are trusted by companies, institutions, and governments around to world to move massive, highly sensitive data sets.

 

Companies and organizations using DEI products include: Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)/University of Lausanne, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHoP), Complete Genomics, 8K Miles which works with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and many government organizations.

About Data Expedition, Inc.

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) is the Emmy-award winning creator of the world’s only intelligent data transport software. It automatically adapts to network variability to fully utilize any network path, maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure, while minimizing time and effort required – all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. The company's patented Multipurpose Transaction Protocol® (MTP™) technology uses unique flow-control and error-recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. DEI has provided data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every continent and industry since 2000. https://www.dataexpedition.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
