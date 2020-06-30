Log in
Free Augmented Reality (AR) Fireworks for July 4 from Anywhere

06/30/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Using the free TotalAR app on a smartphone or tablet, you can watch augmented reality fireworks from any location from 9 p.m. to midnight local time on July 4, HoloPundits announced today. The fireworks display will run 12 minutes and will feature patriotic virtual fireworks and music.

HoloPundits TotalAR Fireworks

Communities across the country are promoting the mobile app as an alternative or a supplement to their in-person fireworks displays. The city of Dayton, Ohio is one community offering the virtual fireworks and other augmented experiences through the mobile app.

"It's fun to watch the hot air balloons and the other experiences available on the app," said Nick Terbay, Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Dayton. "You just hold your phone up to the sky and experience all the augmented reality displays."

Leading up to July 4, you will be able to enjoy other fun experiences through the app. You can witness a beautiful rainbow, a stunning show of lanterns, a hot air balloon launch, a UFO landing, and more.

"We wanted to make something special for the community to enjoy," said HoloPundits Founder and CEO Vinod Dega. "With our app, these experiences can be brought to life wherever you are through augmented reality. People can enjoy the holiday safely, and that is important to us."

Though more than 60 communities in 20 states are teaming up with HoloPundits to provide this to their community members, individuals from anywhere can participate in the experiences.

To participate, download the TotalAR app for free at GooglePlay or the AppStore (no ads appear in this app). Allow the app to enable camera and location services. Click on Geo AR and enjoy the experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.totalar.com/fireworks.html

or view https://youtu.be/cSdoEGjkomg

HoloPundits is a global technology company with expertise that spans the entire spectrum of AR, VR, and mixed reality. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio with offices in Chennai, India, Holopundits works with brands across a variety of industries to transform their experience through immersive technology.

For more about HoloPundits, visit our website: https://www.holopundits.com/about-us.html

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0630s2p-totalar-fireworks-300dpi.jpg

News Source: HoloPundits

Related link: https://www.holopundits.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/free-augmented-reality-ar-fireworks-for-july-4-from-anywhere/
