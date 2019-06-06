Log in
Free CX Webinar: Driving Real Change with Customer Experience

06/06/2019 | 11:22am EDT

—Simon Fraser, VP of CX Strategy at InMoment, hosts webinar on the impact and importance of customer experience on brands and companies

InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, will present a webinar on June 20 at 12:00PM MDT featuring real world case studies from leading brands on how they are successfully leveraging CX to drive real change.

In this webinar, titled “Delights, Customers, Action!” InMoment’s VP of CX Strategy, Simon Fraser will share case studies featuring specific tools and techniques winning brands are leveraging to optimize the experiences they deliver, drive ROI, and achieve differentiation.

The webinar is produced in partnership with CXPA, a global non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and cultivation of the customer experience profession.

Key takeaways include the following:

  • Sustaining engagement and CX investment for the long-term
  • Creating a real focus on the customer throughout the organisation
  • Moving from listening to action
  • Ingraining CX in the company DNA to deliver ROI
  • Create a virtuous loop for CX within your company

Participants can register here on the online event page.

Simon Fraser is a skilled customer experience professional, passionate about helping InMoment clients meet CX objectives. Simon works closely with leading brands, designing listening programs to help understand customers and keep employees engaged. Simon has been with InMoment since 2011, working across multiple verticals and geographies. Prior to InMoment, he worked for a decade at the Nielsen Company, consulting on FMCG companies in the UK and globally. Simon began his career at GFK in the Mystery Shopping Division.

About InMoment

InMoment™, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, arms enterprises with compelling insights to fuel high-value action and relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s industry-leading Customer Feedback Management platform leverages a proprietary, AI-based analytics engine to power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee Experience technologies. InMoment provides innovative solutions and related support services to more than 350 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
