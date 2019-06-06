Free CX Webinar: Driving Real Change with Customer Experience

InMoment,
the leader
in customer experience (CX) intelligence, will present a webinar on June
20 at 12:00PM MDT featuring real world case studies from leading brands
on how they are successfully leveraging CX to drive real change.
In this webinar, titled “Delights, Customers, Action!” InMoment’s VP of
CX Strategy, Simon Fraser will share case studies featuring specific
tools and techniques winning brands are leveraging to optimize the
experiences they deliver, drive ROI, and achieve differentiation.
The webinar is produced in partnership with CXPA, a global non-profit
organization dedicated to the advancement and cultivation of the
customer experience profession.
Key takeaways include the following:
-
Sustaining engagement and CX investment for the long-term
-
Creating a real focus on the customer throughout the organisation
-
Moving from listening to action
-
Ingraining CX in the company DNA to deliver ROI
-
Create a virtuous loop for CX within your company
Participants can register
here on the online event page.
Simon Fraser is a skilled customer experience professional, passionate
about helping InMoment clients meet CX objectives. Simon works closely
with leading brands, designing listening programs to help understand
customers and keep employees engaged. Simon has been with InMoment since
2011, working across multiple verticals and geographies. Prior to
InMoment, he worked for a decade at the Nielsen Company, consulting on
FMCG companies in the UK and globally. Simon began his career at GFK in
the Mystery Shopping Division.
About InMoment
InMoment™,
the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, arms enterprises
with compelling insights to fuel high-value action and relationships
with both customers and employees. The company’s industry-leading
Customer Feedback Management platform leverages a proprietary,
AI-based analytics engine to power a full suite of Voice
of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee
Experience technologies. InMoment provides innovative solutions and
related support services to more than 350 leading brands across 95
countries. For more information, visit
http://www.inmoment.com/.
