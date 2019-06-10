Log in
Free Copies of PDF Compressor PRO Offered During Spring Giveaway

06/10/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

XI'AN, China, June 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today PanTuo co, ltd. is thrilled to announce a limited-time giveaway of PDF Compressor Pro version, a Windows-based PDF compressing shareware product that helps users reduce their PDF document file size in bulk. The free giveaway will be closed on June 28, 2019. During the giveaway period people could get the free license key of PDF Compressor Pro from its official homepage by verify the promotion code.

PDF Compressor 2019

PDF is a common document format we often used in our daily office work. In some cases, PDF documents you work with are very large, and it is troublesome to upload those PDF files or attach to an email when users want to transfer files on the internet.

PDF Compressor eliminates all these issues with one streamlined, easy to use, fast program. Users can also select to compress their PDF documents to the original folder without overwriting the original versions, and they can also opt to output the compressed PDF files to specified folder paths.

How to Activate the Giveaway

The giveaway is now available at the PDF Compressor website https://www.pdfcompressor.net. Users need to copy and paste the promotion code "PDFCMPRSR2019J" into the "Promo Code" box, and click on the "Verify" button. Then, the giveaway area includes the serial key would display immediately.

About PDF Compressor

PDF Compressor is a Windows utility that compresses both text PDF and scanned PDF files and reduces PDF file size easily. This tool enables users to change the compressing value to get better compressed result and content quality. Also, the application supports batch mode and lets users compress hundreds of PDF files at one time.

Learn more at: https://www.pdfcompressor.net

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/NqgQ-aYwjU0

News Source: PanTuo co ltd

Related link: https://www.pdfcompressor.net

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/free-copies-of-pdf-compressor-pro-offered-during-spring-giveaway/
